NORTH ATTLEBORO -- One of two marijuana retail operations scheduled to go before the planning board on Thursday has backed out for now.
Green Leaf Health, which is seeking a marijuana retail, marijuana special permit and a permit to operate in an aquifer, has asked for a continuance to the board's next meeting, Sept. 3, when a public hearing would be held.
Green Leaf wants to open for business at at 91 George Leven Drive.
No reason was given for the continuance.
Brighton-based Holland Brands, which wants to locate a retail marijuana operation at 1320 South Washington St., is also scheduled for a virtual public hearing Thursday for a marijuana special permit, according to the board's published agenda.
And there is also a public hearing slated on plans for a hotel at 777 South Washington St. (Route 1) near Quinn Street.
