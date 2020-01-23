ATTLEBORO — Green Light Auto is getting a red light.
A special meeting has been scheduled for Friday to revoke the license of the used car business located at 650 Washington St.
The dealership has been under scrutiny by council license chair Laura Dolan as well as police for weeks because of an incident between a customer and Green Light’s manager.
However, the license is being revoked mainly because holder John Jeha of Pawtucket, who owns Jeha’s Citgo in that city, promised to be an on-site owner when the license was first granted in 2015, but did not keep that promise.
His absentee ownership came to light after a confrontation between Green Light manager Paul Aoun and a customer, Jesse Sheridan of North Attleboro, on Nov. 14.
Aoun is the former owner of AOK Auto, whose own license was revoked in 2015. AOK was located at the same place as Green Light.
Aoun and Sheridan have different versions of the confrontation, which ended when Sheridan pulled a knife on Aoun and police were called.
No charges were filed against Sheridan.
They agree that several issues were involved, including allegations by Sheridan that Aoun failed to fix a defect in his car and failed to deliver the title to his vehicle.
Allegations were made that Aoun used a fraudulent bill of sale in the transaction.
Aoun contested all when contacted at Green Light by a Sun Chronicle reporter on Thursday.
He said there was a misunderstanding about who was going to fix the car, a 2002 Jeep Cherokee costing $1,400, and that it sometimes takes up to three months to get a duplicate title from Rhode Island, where the vehicle was previously registered.
On Thursday, Aoun produced a title he said is Sheridan’s and claimed he’s been trying find someone to give it too him.
In addition, there are allegations that Aoun used fraudulent documents from Kingston Auto Sales in Rhode Island to transfer ownership to Sheridan.
Aoun claimed that’s where the Jeep came from originally through a wholesaler.
Issues with the documents resulted in police charges against Aoun, but Aoun said he did nothing wrong.
Aoun lost his license for AOK Auto after allegations of selling defective vehicles and issuing a bad check.
He convinced Jeha to open a dealership on the same site and let him run it, Jeha said.
Jeha’s lawyer, Steve Schonhoff of Pawtucket, told councilors his client had no knowledge of the transaction with Sheridan and came to the hearing to admit fault and “to fall on his sword” in hopes of keeping the license.
“He’s guilty of being an absentee owner, but John had no idea this was going on,” he said, referring to the issues with Sheridan.
But Council President Mark Cooper said that won’t save the day because when Jeha was granted the license for Green Light in 2015, he promised to operate the business himself and that he would be the president, treasurer, secretary and general manager.
Today, Joelle Aoun, Paul Aoun’s wife, is listed as president, treasurer and secretary in the corporate records kept by the secretary of state.
Meanwhile, the owner of Kingston Auto Sales in South Kingstown R.I., Sahand Nikkha, claimed Aoun unlawfully used Kingston’s name and address on Sheridan’s bill of sale and said his business had no connection with Green Light.
Sheridan told councilors the Jeep was dangerous and should not have been sold.
“It’s a salvage vehicle,” Sheridan told the council. “It could have killed me or my daughter.”
In defending himself, Aoun said the incident with Sheridan is the only problem he’s had in the last five years of running Green Light.
Many customers like him, he said.
“I have people who are on their fourth of fifth cars with me,” he said. “Up until Nov. 14 I’ve never had a problem with anyone.”
Aoun said he didn’t know about the hearing held Tuesday.
“I wish they gave me a chance to tell my side of the story,” he said.
Thursday was Aoun’s last day at Green Light.
And Friday will be the last day of Green Light.
“I’ve got five kids to feed,” Aoun said. “I worked 16 to 17 hours a day. I was making an honest living that’s all I was doing. I don’t know what I’m going to do now.”
