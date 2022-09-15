NORTON — Shannon Mulligan was a single mother raising a daughter and working full-time as a front desk supervisor for a hotel chain.
The 22-year-old Norton native was pursuing an associate’s degree in business management at Bristol Community College with plans to go to UMass Boston.
Things were looking promising for the Norton native and 2017 Norton High School graduate until the COVID-19 pandemic struck in the spring of 2020 and she was unable to work as the economy ground to a halt.
The isolation did not bode well for the young woman, who suffered from anxiety and depression and hid the demon of substance abuse disorder from her family.
After two stints in rehabilitation facilities, she died of an overdose of fentanyl at her Richardson Avenue home on March 6, 2021.
“I found my daughter praying beside her bed,” Heather Mulligan, 52, told The Sun Chronicle in an interview Tuesday.
To Mulligan, overdoses are actually poisonings. She said the state medical examiner told her there was enough fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid, in her daughter’s system to kill eight people.
As part of the investigation into her daughter’s death, police discovered text messages with her alleged dealer arranging a sale the day Shannon Mulligan got out of rehab, according to court records.
The alleged dealer, Sydney J. Dahmani, 23, of Attleboro, pleaded not guilty last month to manslaughter. Her lawyer says she is presumed innocent but declined to discuss the allegations.
In a report, a state police detective said the text conversations indicate Dahmani was well aware that Mulligan was in a detox facility trying to get clean and sober.
The detective also alleged Dahmani should have been aware that Mulligan would have been particularly susceptible to a fentanyl overdose upon release from the facility.
Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
State public health records indicate 2,234 people died last year of opioid overdoses in Massachusetts. Mulligan was one of 14 in Norton.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 107,622 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021, two-thirds related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Drug poisonings are the leading killer of Americans between the ages of 18 and 45.
While not speaking specifically about her daughter’s case, Heather Mulligan compared a drug dealer to a bartender who over-serves a patron who then kills someone while driving home drunk.
“It’s a drug-induced homicide. These dealers need to be held accountable. It’s not an overdose. It’s a poisoning,” Heather Mulligan said.
Her daughter suffered chronic back pain and realized she had a problem with pain pills. She voluntarily went to a rehab facility in New Hampshire and later for a three-month stay at Brook Recovery Center in Abington, Mulligan said.
But her daughter did not receive the therapy she required and during the height of COVID there weren’t the face-to-face therapy sessions she needed, Mulligan said.
Shannon Mulligan went to Catholic schools until seventh grade and was an honor roll student and athlete at Norton High, her mother said.
While excelling in school, Mulligan said her daughter hid the trauma of being sexually assaulted in high school. She only disclosed the assault to her family later, Mulligan said.
“That just brought her down the wrong path,” Mulligan said, adding that her daughter fell in with a different group of friends and she began to suspect something was off with her.
“Shannon was so giving. She would give the shirt off her back to help someone. She was always good to people and some people took advantage of her. That was her biggest downfall. She was too trusting of people,” Mulligan said.
Although she lived with her mother on Richardson Avenue, Mulligan said her daughter was intent on making her own way and did not want to rely on public assistance.
Mulligan said her daughter helped her care for her grandmother, Sandra McCaffrey, when she lived with them before passing away in October 2019.
“She did things for her grandmother that I couldn’t do,” Mulligan said.
Shannon Mulligan’s sister, Lindsay Mulligan-Satterwhite, said her sister and grandmother were extremely close and her sister had difficulty coping with the loss. “She focused on trying to keep others happy and neglected her own mental health for the sake of others,” Mulligan-Sutterwhite said in an email.
“She struggled with substance use disorder, but that’s not all that she was. She was so much more than her struggles, and she did not deserve to be poisoned with a lethal dose,” she said.
Mulligan-Sutterwhite is currently in college majoring in human services with a focus on educating herself and others on how substance use disorder can affect a person and their loved ones.
“I would like to help people so they don’t have to suffer in silence the way that my sister did,” Mulligan-Sutterwhite said.
Before her death, Mulligan said her daughter was also embroiled in domestic strife with the father of her daughter Aria, who is now 3½ and lives with Mulligan.
She has vowed to help other parents so they don’t have to go through the pain of losing a child.
“I’m not ashamed of my daughter. She was a wonderful person,” Mulligan said, adding that people should not be judgemental about those suffering in what is a national epidemic.
Mulligan said the opioid crisis should receive more attention from leaders and the media. In Washington, D.C., on Saturday, there will be a National Rally to Stop Fentanyl Poisonings, which she said deserves national media attention.
Mulligan said she wants to speak at schools to warn teenagers and their parents about the dangers of taking pills that dealers lace with fentanyl.
“I just want Shannon’s voice to be heard. I’m just going to be her voice for change,” Mulligan said.