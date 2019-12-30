SEEKONK — There are real grinches in the world and one of them made off with a special Christmas decoration from the grave site of David Gouveia, a man who loved the holiday for all of his 31 short years.
Gouveia, who’s buried in Seekonk Cemetery on Newman Avenue, died from cancer at the age of 31 in 1980 and his sisters Chris Partington and Sue Gouveia promised him they would decorate his final resting place every Christmas.
And they’ve kept that promise for 39 years. In all those years the tiny tree with special decorations has never been disturbed, never mind stolen, Chris Partington said.
“He loved Christmas, he loved decorating and he loved his family,” she said of her brother who worked in the insurance industry during his short life. “So we keep it going every year.”
The ornaments on the tree are porcelain and decorated with a different theme each year. This year the theme was Scooby-Doo, the cartoon character that was a favorite of David’s.
In the past, other interests such the Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and NASCAR were used.
The tree also had photos of David’s great nieces at the top. They are the granddaughters of Partington and her sister.
David, a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, was a man of great faith and he would have gladly given the special tree to someone in need, Partington said.
But it’s apparent the theft was part of an act of vandalism rather than need because other family graves were desecrated including her father’s who had a patriotic decoration ripped off and thrown to the ground.
“It’s sad that this is what the world has come to,” Partington told The Sun Chronicle.
Partington put out a plea for the thief to return the decorations and said no questions will be asked.
In Dr. Seuss’s tale, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” the Grinch realized the error of his ways when even after stealing gifts and decorations he didn’t destroy Christmas and his “shrunken heart suddenly grew three sizes.”
He then returned everything he stole.
David Gouveia’s family is hoping that happens this time, too.
