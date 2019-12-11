WRENTHAM — The Grinch has struck again.
On Dedham Street and other locations around town, Christmas decorations including projectors, blowup Santas and snowmen, and decorative lights have been stolen off lawns.
“The Vile Grinch Has Slithered into Wrentham ... Stealing Christmas Along The Way!” Police Chief William McGrath wrote on the police department’s Facebook page. “These are expensive decorations and we’d love nothing more than to nab the thief whose heart is an empty hole.”
Meanwhile, residents are advised they can take steps to curtail such thefts.
For one, they can adjust home surveillance cameras to point at decorations and capture the license plate of a vehicle. Also, residents can reposition motion detector lights so they activate if someone is near the decorations.
Other suggestions include tying a decoration to a nearby tree or the house and attaching noisy objects like bells and chimes to the electrical cord or cable to create a ruckus if a Grinch strikes.
Anyone with information about the thefts is urged to call the police department at 508-384-2121.
