Building Demolition Attleboro
Buy Now

A former office building at 150 Pleasant Street in Attleboro is torn down March 27 to make room for a homeless shelter.

 GEORGE W. RHODES / THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO - Tuesday was a beautiful day in more ways than one.

Not only was it bright and sunny and warm, but at least 100 people came together at 150 Pleasant St., to celebrate the groundbreaking for the city’s first-ever emergency homeless and supportive housing shelter.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.