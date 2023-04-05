ATTLEBORO - Tuesday was a beautiful day in more ways than one.
Not only was it bright and sunny and warm, but at least 100 people came together at 150 Pleasant St., to celebrate the groundbreaking for the city’s first-ever emergency homeless and supportive housing shelter.
What is now a hole in the ground will, in about a year’s time, become a three-story shelter for chronically homeless — a facility that will also provide the social services they need to escape homelessness and feed them as well.
The shelter, which will cost $5 million to construct, will provide 18 emergency adult beds and 22 studio apartments with supportive services for formerly homeless individuals.
The project memorializes Susan Marie Smith, a tireless homeless advocate who worked for Community Counseling of Bristol County, who died in 2019.
Neighborhood Works is partnering with Catholic Social Services to manage and operate the emergency shelter.
Father Bill’s & MainSpring will provide the supportive services.
“At this time next year, we’ll hopefully be cutting a ribbon,” said Rob Corley, chief executive officer of Neighborhood Works, a lead agency in the project.
Mayor Cathleen DeSimone said the project is critical for the city.
“It is so needed for the most vulnerable in our city,” she said. “It’s here, and it’s absolutely amazing. If every city and town did a project like this, we’d end homelessness.”
Corley praised state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro for his role in helping land the shelter.
Hawkins credited state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro for his help.
“I would not have gotten this done without his help,” he said.
Feeney praised the many groups and people who came together to solve a problem.
“We haven’t just identified a problem, we’ve identified a solution,” he said. “We can end homelessness in Massachusetts with projects like these.”
Susan Mazzerella, CEO of Catholic Social Services, said the project is the realization of a dream.
“This is the culmination of a dream, and you are all part of it,” she told the crowd.
The organizations and individuals who had a role in the process along the way are many.
They include Northern Bristol County Assistance Collaborative, Janet Richardi of South Coast Regional Network to End Homelessness, BayCoast Bank and Matt Flanagan, Catholic Social Services, Father Bill’s and Mainspring, Rev. Steve DuPlessie, the state Department of Housing and Community Development, the Massachusetts Alliance for Supportive Housing, the Community Economic Development Assistance Corp., MassHousing, Community Health Systems Foundation, Susan Lee of Keller Williams real estate group, John Jacobi and Steven Withers of the law firm Coogan Smith, former mayor Paul Heroux, West-Work Architects, Curtis Construction Co., Joyce Consulting Group, Klein Hornig, Hackett Feinberg and LaSalette Shrine.
