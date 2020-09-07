They’re called ghost guns but they have nothing to do the Halloween.
Law enforcement applies the name to the weapons because they have no serial numbers, they are not traceable and there is no record of them existing with any police or government agency.
They’re invisible and law enforcement officials and gun control advocates say they are a threat to public safety.
They can be made on a 3D printer or built from parts or kits that can be ordered online. They are often shipped to the buyer about 80 percent completed.
The last remaining 20 percent can be built with ordinary household tools by someone with no expertise in as little as a half-hour, according to gun control advocates.
Most of the weapons have been seized from gangs in Boston and Springfield and on the North Shore.
Currently, ghost gun cases are rare in the Attleboro area. But they have turned up.
In July, an alleged ghost gun trafficker was arrested by federal authorities who arranged to meet an undercover officer to buy one of the guns in a shopping plaza off Route 6 in Seekonk.
During the investigation, the alleged trafficker complained to the undercover officer that the coronavirus pandemic was limiting his supply and he turned up with only one of the two guns he promised.
Last October, state police and federal agents raided a May Street house near the King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham. State police said officers seized five AR-15 style assault rifle with no serial numbers. Also seized were illegal “bump stock” devices that turn a semi-automatic Glock 9 mm handgun fully automatic, according to court records.
The man arrested in Seekonk, Brian McCarthy, 33, of Bridgeport, Conn., is being held in jail without bail. He has entered no plea after a brief court appearance and faces a related weapons charge in U.S. District Court in Boston.
The suspect arrested in Wrentham, Michael R. Roby, 39, faces weapons offenses in Dedham Superior Court. He has pleaded innocent and his case is scheduled for a hearing next month.
According to public safety officials, state and local police submitted 44 ghost guns to state police ballistic experts for testing in 2019.
Massachusetts is among the states with the most stringent gun laws but the laws don't apply to gun kits because they aren't considered firearms by the state or federal government.
State law requires they be registered with the state once they are built. However, anyone willing to break the law -- or for a criminal who can’t legally obtain one -- it's a relatively easy way to obtain a weapon.
“The concern is obvious,” Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said, adding that he was not commenting specifically about Roby's case. "If they’re not traceable, they are the best possible weapon to use in the commission of a crime.”
Wrentham police assisted during the raid last year but were not involved in the Roby investigation.
Authorities alleged Roby purchased gun parts from China. The raid at his home occurred after a package was intercepted by U.S. Immigration and Border Protection agents at the JFK International Airport mail branch.
The case against Roby is one of two in Norfolk County. The other concerns a man arrested in Randolph who was allegedly trying to build an AR-15 style assault rifle.
Despite the lack of arrests for the weapons, David Traub, a spokesperson for the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office, said law enforcement is still concerned that they exist and are on the streets.
“It’s hard to image any legitimate reason for having an untraceable weapon,” Traub said.
Likewise, in Bristol County, there have been only a couple of cases where ghost guns have turned up in Fall River, according to Gregg Miliote, a spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.
But the weapons remain a concern.
“We’re certainly keeping our eyes open,” Miliote said.
In addition to not being traceable, Miliote said ghost guns are a safety issue for the police officer who has to test fire the weapon to make sure it meets the legal definition of a firearm as well as the perpetrator or a person buying the homemade guns.
“These are not being made by professionals, your Smith and Wesson manufacturer. They are being made by somebody in their basement. There is a serious safety issue with the guns malfunctioning,” Miliote said.
The growing concern about the weapons has prompted new legislation at the Statehouse to close loopholes and to require serial numbers on gun parts so they can be traced.
The proposed legislation also requires buyers to undergo the same background checks and permitting that's necessary to buy firearms that are fully manufactured.
In other states, like Pennsylvania, the state attorney general has asked police to treat the kits like guns. California and Connecticut require anyone who builds a gun to have a serial number engraved on the gun. New Jersey even requires serial numbers on the major gun parts when they're sold.
While prosecutors and some lawmakers favor the legislation, gun advocates don’t see the need for more laws. The current laws merely have to be enforced, they say.
“There are already so many laws, federal and state,” said Jim Wallace, executive director of GOAL, the Gun Owners Action League.
“If you’re manufacturing a gun and you don’t have a license in Massachusetts, you’re already a felon,” Wallace said.
Wallace said many proponents of new legislation are concerned about the lack of serial numbers on ghost guns, thinking it will help solve crimes.
“When was the last time a crime was solved tracing a gun? Most of those guns are stolen anyway,” Wallace said.
But Adam Skaggs, chief counsel for the Gifford Foundation, said new legislation is needed to close the loopholes that allow ghost guns to go under the radar. He said the kits pose a danger to public safety and they should be treated like any other gun.
“The simplest way to put it is that at the end of the day a ghost gun is no different than any other gun. But you are able to buy them with no background check and they have no serial numbers so you can’t trace them.”
Skaggs said they are becoming more popular in states that have strict gun laws like Massachusetts, California, New Jersey and New York because they are sought by people who cannot pass a background check and are not legally able to buy guns.
“We’re coming across more and more of these ghost guns,” Skaggs said.
Before ghost guns became in demand, Skaggs said anyone who could not legally buy a gun would seek out a “straw purchaser” to buy a weapon for them.
“You’d have some guy have his girlfriend fill out all the paperwork and buy the gun for him,” Skaggs said, adding that then the gun could be traced to the store that sold it as well as the buyer because it has a serial number.
Skaggs said some ghost gun dealers or online dealers who sell parts “advertise that you can put them together in 15 minutes.”
“We want to prevent guns getting into the hands of those who can’t legally own them in the first place,” Skaggs said.
Ghost gun sellers should have to play by the same rules as other licensed gun manufacturers, Skaggs said.
