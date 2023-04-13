DIGHTON -- A local man who joined the Massachusetts Air National Guard after graduating from Dighton-Regional Regional High School was arrested Thursday in connection with the probe into the disclosure of highly classified military documents on the Ukraine war.
Jack Douglas Teixeira, 21, a 2020 D-R High graduate, was taken into custody by FBI agents outside his home "without incident," Attorney General Merrick Garland announced.
Investigators believe that the guardsman, who specializes in intelligence, led the online chat group where the documents were posted. Garland said Teixeira is to be charged under an Espionage Act provision that makes it a crime to remove or transmit classified national defense information. He could also face charges in a military court.
Garland did not reveal a possible motive, but accounts of those in the online private chat group where the documents were disclosed have depicted Teixeira as motivated more by bravado than ideology.
FBI agents and heavily armed tactical agents converged on his home and Teixeira was wearing a T-shirt and shorts when apprehended. Television news cameras showed him walking backwards to the tactical unit with his hands on his head.
Garland said Teixeira will have an initial appearance Friday in federal court in Massachusetts.
It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf, and a phone message left at a number believed to belong to his mother was not immediately returned.
Dighton-Rehoboth School District Supt. Bill Runey confirmed Teixeira graduated in 2020. Runey, who became superintendent earlier this school year after leaving his job as principal at Attleboro High School, said he did not know Teixeira.
A former D-R classmate who lives down the road told reporters at the scene that he was surprised Teixeira was involved in the scandal.
"Considering that this is like a threat to national security it also brings up questions like, why?" Tyler Ellenwood told WPRI Channel 12.
"Good kid. I would have never have taken him for something like that, so it's kind of crazy," Ellenwood said.
Another high school classmate, Kailani Reis, 20, told The Boston Globe that Teixeira as “super quiet,” and had “a few friends he was consistently with at school.”
“He wasn’t mean or anything, just kept to himself,” Reis said in a Facebook message to a reporter. “I remember him really being interested in joining the Army or the National Guard. He was always into that stuff and into [the] history of war and weapons.”
“I always tried to be nice to him when I saw him,” Reis said. “I don’t think people liked him very much because of the loner vibes he gave off.”
Teixeira was a “cyber transport systems specialist,” essentially an IT specialist responsible for military communications networks, including their cabling and hubs. In that role Teixeira would have had a higher level of security clearance because he would have also been tasked with responsibility for ensuring protection for the networks, a defense official told the Associated Press, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.
In a statement, the FBI said, "Since late last week the FBI has aggressively pursued investigative leads, and today’s arrest exemplifies our continued commitment to identifying, pursuing, and holding accountable those who betray our country’s trust and put our national security at risk."
In a statement before Teixeira was arrested, U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, a Marine veteran and Newton Democrat who represents the Attleboro area in Congress, said whoever leaked the documents “should be punished to the fullest extent of the law.”
“Any individual(s) who shared these classified documents betrayed the confidence of their country, undermined U.S. foreign policy, and jeopardized the lives of compatriots overseas,” Auchincloss said. “Further, the Pentagon will need to explain how material of such sensitive nature was available to personnel who did not have need to know.”
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a statement issued after the arrest, said the Pentagon would conduct a review of its “intelligence access, accountability and control procedures” to prevent such a leak from happening again.
The raid at Teixeira's Maple Street home turned the small town into the focal point of an international political and military scandal that has caused an uproar over the handling of classified materials.
Law enforcement officials roped off the street near Teixeira's home. The New York Times, which first identified Teixeira on Thursday, reported that a man who had been standing outside the home earlier said that “he needs to get an attorney if things are flowing the way they are going right now. The Feds will be around soon, I'm sure.”
There’s no clear answer on how many documents were leaked. The Associated Press has viewed approximately 50 documents; some estimates put the total number in the hundreds.
The leak is believed to have started on a site called Discord, a social media platform popular with people playing online games and where Teixeira is believed to have posted for years about guns, games and his favorite memes — and, according to some chatting with him, closely guarded U.S. secrets.
The emergence of Teixeira as the apparent primary suspect is bound to raise questions about how the highest-profile intelligence leak in years, one that continues to unfold with almost daily revelations of highly classified documents, could have been caused by such a young, low-ranking service member.
The Biden administration has scrambled for days to contain the fallout from the leaked information, which has publicized potential vulnerabilities in Ukraine’s air defense capabilities and exposed private assessments by allies on an array of intelligence matters.
The National Guard did not confirm Teixeira's identity but said in a statement that, “We are aware of the investigation into the alleged role a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman may have played in the recent leak of highly-classified documents.”
Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon spokesman, referred all questions about the case to the Justice Department. But he said: “We have rules in place. Each of us signs a nondisclosure agreement. This is a criminal act, a willful violation of those."
The Biden administration has been working to assess the diplomatic and national security consequences of the leaked documents since they were first reported last week. A top Pentagon spokesman told reporters earlier this week that the disclosures present a “very serious risk to national security,” and the Justice Department opened an investigation to identify the person responsible.
“We're getting close,” President Joe Biden told reporters in Ireland on Thursday. He said that though he was concerned that sensitive government documents had been disclosed, "there’s nothing contemporaneous that I’m aware of that is of great consequence.”
Discord hosts real-time voice, video and text chats for groups and describes itself as a place “where you can belong to a school club, a gaming group, or a worldwide art community.”
In one of those forums, originally created to talk about a range of topics, members would debate the war in Ukraine. According to one member of the chat, an unidentified poster shared documents that the poster claimed were classified, first typing them out with the poster’s own thoughts, then, as of a few months ago, uploading images of folded papers.
Discord has said it was cooperating with law enforcement.
There are only a few ways the classified information that was leaked could have been accessed, which may provide critical clues as to who is responsible. Typically in classified briefings, as with the slides that were placed on Discord, the information is shared electronically.
That is done either through secure computer terminals where users gain access based on their credentials or through tablets that are distributed for briefings and collected afterward. If the slides need to be printed out instead, they can only be sent to secured printers that are able to handle classified documents — and that keep a digital record of everyone who has requested a printout.
It’s those digital clues like the record of printouts that may help investigators hone in on who took the documents. In most of the photographs of documents posted online the pictures are of paper copies that look like they had been folded into quarters — almost as if they’d been stuffed into someone’s pocket.
This has been the case in previous criminal cases, such as when two Marines based at Camp Pendleton in California were arrested on drug trafficking charges in 2020, the official said. If the person responsible turns out to be a civilian, the Justice Department will be responsible, the official said.