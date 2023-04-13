DIGHTON -- A local man who joined the Massachusetts Air National Guard after graduating from Dighton-Regional Regional High School was arrested Thursday in connection with the probe into the disclosure of highly classified military documents on the Ukraine war.

Jack Douglas Teixeira, 21, a 2020 D-R High graduate, was taken into custody by FBI agents outside his home "without incident," Attorney General Merrick Garland announced.

