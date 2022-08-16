ATTLEBORO — Attorney General Maura Healey, the presumed Democratic nominee for governor, visited the dilapidated and closed South Attleboro commuter rail station Tuesday, hours after launching a plan to overhaul the MBTA.
Picking off a piece of rusted metal from a pedestrian walkway, Healey said, “This is amazing. I cannot believe it’s in such a state of disrepair.”
The station has been closed for 18 months because of the dire condition of the pedestrian walkway that goes over the train tracks.
An orange sign read “Stairs closed. Under Repair.” But there were no signs of any work being done.
Healey toured the station with state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, and U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, a Democrat from Newton who represents the Attleboro area in Congress.
Hawkins has been pushing for repairs to the station for the past 17 months and managed to secure $8 million in a recently passed bonding measure, but the next governor will be tasked with completing the project.
Speaking with reporters after the brief tour, Healey left no doubt that she was supporting the project and said it was an “outrage” that the station was allowed to deteriorate so badly.
Public transportation is important for the economy, housing and improving the quality of life for citizens, she said.
“We can’t have a functioning economy if we don’t have a functioning transit system,” Healey said.
Public transportation should be reliable, affordable and safe, she said, adding that she had a plan to overhaul the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.
Healey said the MBTA’s failings in Boston, where subway trains have caught fire and broken down, and at the South Attleboro station have placed riders and the local economy at risk.
She said she wants to reform the MBTA’s leadership and safety standards, including appointing a transportation safety chief.
Healey said she also wants to harness federal and state funds to update infrastructure and fund capital projects, ramp up transportation workforce development, tackle climate change and expand regional transportation options.
Speaking to reporters, Hawkins said that five years ago he was told by the state transportation secretary that the state was not going to repair the station.
But that has changed, he said, adding the reconstruction is expected to start in the fall.
“They will be putting a new station here,” Hawkins said.
Feeney said because the station has been closed, commuters who work in Boston have had to alter transportation plans and daycare for their children.
As governor, Feeney said, Healey would prioritize public transportation and “not just the subways in Boston.”
After touring the train station, Healey went to visit the new $260 million Attleboro High School, where the 51-year-old former high school basketball star shot some hoops in the gymnasium.
She spoke with Mayor Paul Heroux, school Superintendent David Sawyer and other school and school building officials.
Healey said she is committed to expanding career and technical education programs in the state if she is elected governor in November.
Sawyer told Healey 92% of the incoming sophomore class at the high school have indicated an interest in career and technical education, such as culinary arts, robotics and cosmetology among a total of 18 programs the school will offer its 1,750 students.
Healey came away impressed.
“I’m in awe of the beautiful new Attleboro High School and commend local officials and community leaders for their efforts to make this project a reality,” she said.
Healey has no active opposition in the primary now that state Sen. Sonya Chang-Diaz has dropped out of the race. Polls show Healey has a 30-point lead over whichever Republican she will face in November.
In the Republican primary, former Whitman state lawmaker Geoff Diehl is running against Wrentham businessman Chris Doughty.
