FOXBORO — In her second swing through the area this campaign season, Maura Healey got a look inside the new regional dispatch center off Route 1 Monday as the state-of-the-art facility geared up to handle a nationally-televised Patriots game at nearby Gillette Stadium.

Healey, the state’s attorney general and the Democratic nominee for governor, said she was impressed by the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Communications Center, which handles dispatch and communications for the towns of Mansfield, Foxboro, Norton and Easton as well as Bristol County Fire Control.

