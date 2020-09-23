FOXBORO — A Boston woman pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to her role in a $14 million illegal marijuana delivery service that operated in the state from 2015 to 2018 and once kept contraband in Foxboro.
Tatiana Fridkes, 34, admitted to one count of conspiring to distribute more than 100 kilograms of marijuana. U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Hillman scheduled sentencing for Feb. 1.
Fridkes faces five to 40 years in prison and a minimum of four years’ probation. As part of her plea agreement, prosecutors have agreed to recommend a sentence at the low end of the guidelines, according to court records.
Fridkes and Deana Martin, 52, of Milton, were indicted in May 2019 in connection with their management of Northern Herb, a marijuana delivery service. It had a location referred to in court documents as the “Foxboro warehouse” until moving operations to Hyde Park in July 2018. The Foxboro address was not revealed.
Martin was also charged with one count of possessing more than 100 kilograms of marijuana and three counts of money laundering. She has pleaded not guilty and was scheduled for trial June 1.
From May 2016 through July 2018, Northern Herb had total revenue exceeding $14 million on the black market. The company was not licensed by the state or any other government agency and paid no taxes on its millions of dollars in marijuana sales or employment taxes, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
According to court documents, Fridkes served as the office manager for Northern Herb and coordinated with Martin on finances, marijuana suppliers, marijuana inventory, deliveries, workers and warehouse operations.
Fridkes managed Northern Herb employees when Martin was not present, collected and organized cash from marijuana sales and paid cash wages to Northern Herb employees, according to prosecutors.
Although Northern Herb purported to provide medical marijuana, it did not require a customer to provide proof of a medical marijuana card and would deliver marijuana to unattended locations where unknown third parties might have access to it, according to prosecutors.
