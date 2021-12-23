ATTLEBORO — Three men were ordered held in jail without bail Thursday on gun charges while police continued to investigate a drive-by shooting at a James Street house which police say was targeted twice in three weeks.
The suspects, Sauvens Derosiers, 22, of 130 Steere St., in Attleboro; Kepler Joseph, 20, of 47 Johnson St., in North Attleboro and Jean A. Bastien, 19, of Taunton, pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm.
They face a dangerousness hearing Tuesday.
The defendants were arrested about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday following a two-car collision at County Square that occurred after a detective attempted to stop their vehicle. Police say their dark-SUV matched one a witness saw driving away from a drive-by shooting on James Street minutes earlier.
Inside the vehicle, police say they found a 9 mm, semi-automatic Glock loaded with a large capacity 31-round feeding device on the rear floor. The handgun had one round in the chamber, according to police.
Police were responding to several 911 calls about the shooting about 8:15 p.m. when Detective James Miller, driving an unmarked cruiser, spotted a dark-colored SUV matching the one observed by the witness on South Avenue.
Miller turned his cruiser around and followed the vehicle, which then allegedly suddenly changed lanes and turned onto Interstate 95 South. The vehicle then took the exit off the highway and drove eastbound on South Avenue toward County Square.
Miller called for backup and then activated his cruiser’s emergency lights when the vehicle allegedly sped up, went through a traffic light at County Square and collided with another SUV, police said.
Because the dark colored SUV was suspected to be involved in the shooting, police officers took up defensive positions and arrested the suspects at gunpoint.
They were taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the other SUV also suffered minor injuries and was taken to Sturdy, police said.
Defense lawyers argued there was no evidence the men were involved in the shooting.
One of the lawyers, James McKenna, who represented Derosiers, claimed police only attempted to stop their SUV because of their race. All the men are Black.
“These people are only guilty of driving while Black,” McKenna said during a court hearing. “If they were white they would not have been pulled over.”
Derosiers, the driver, faces an additional charge of driving to endanger.
When asked about MeKenna’s comments, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said police were given a description of a dark colored SUV leaving the scene of the shooting and the one occupied by the suspects matched that description.
“I won’t even speak to his comments,” Heagney said of McKenna’s claim.
A woman who said she came to court for one of the suspects declined to comment when asked by The Sun Chronicle.
Police say the shooting remains under investigation.
Officers who responded to James Street found that two parked and unoccupied cars were struck with bullets but no injuries were reported.
Heagney said the house where the cars were shot is the same one where a similar shooting occurred on Dec. 3. In that incident, the shooting was not reported right away and no one was reported injured but on Wednesday night police received several calls.
The police chief praised the 911 callers in Wednesday night’s incident, the witness who saw the suspects’ vehicle and dispatchers for enabling officers and Miller to apprehend the suspects.
“Because of their cooperation and efforts we were able to take three suspects into custody and a gun off the streets,” Heagney said.
The weapon will be tested to see if it is connected to any other shootings, including others in Attleboro, according to the police chief.
The shooting Wednesday night is the sixth in the city in the last two months, none are random, according to police. Only one involved injury, a man who was shot in a South Attleboro parking lot.
No arrests have been made in the other shootings.
