ATTLEBORO — The installation of gunshot detection systems in the city’s nine schools is expected to begin in November.
Mayor Paul Heroux, who first proposed the systems in January, asked the city council in a letter on Tuesday night for an appropriation to cover the $508,240 cost.
The actual bid for the work was $484,038.
A 5 percent contingency amount of $24,202 was added to pay for unexpected problems with the installation.
Once the cash is authorized the contract will to go to HELP Inc. out of Plainville, Director of Budget and Administration Jeremy Stull told The Sun Chronicle in an email.
Three of the five bids received for the work did not meet all requirements and were disqualified. The losing bid came from Digital Decision, which submitted a price tag of $704,716.
Stull said installation work will start next month and finish in the spring of 2022 with the exception of the new high school, which is still under construction.
Installation of the system in the high school is expected to finish in July of 2022, which will be in time for its opening in September.
Heroux said gunshot detection systems are a critical addition to what will be a “multi-phased” school safety plan.
“First it’s important to recognize that school shootings are more common and more deadly than school fires,” he said in an email Thursday. “That’s why I am addressing this issue. The last time a student died of a school fire was back in the 1950s. Multiple students die each year from school shootings.”
He also said he plans to install gun detection systems at school entrances to keep guns out of schools altogether.
The gunshot detection system is the latest addition to a number of security measures that have been described by architects of the new high school as “robust.”
For example, officials said that special bullet-resistant glass will be installed to defend against someone trying to shoot his way into the school.
And the interior and exterior of the school will be monitored by cameras.
Electronic sensors will alert officials when a door is propped open.
In previous comments, Heroux said gunshot detection systems are capable of pinpointing the location of the shooter and are not fooled by other loud noises such as firecrackers or thunder.
The system locks down the school, contacts authorities and blares warnings, he said.
Heroux said the system cuts response time for police.
“There’s a very low probability we’d ever need anything like this, but school shootings are more common than school fires,” he said in January. “It’s a sad reality.”
Mayoral challenger and security expert Todd McGhee agrees that gunshot detection systems work, but adds he would push to do more.
“The technology works, it’s effective, but it’s reactive,” he told a Sun Chronicle editorial board meeting this week.
He aims to push for more “adjustment counselors” who are trained to pick up on “at risk” students who have issues that may motivate extreme violence.
Heroux said adjustment counselors, or as he called them “social workers,” are important, but finding the money to pay for them will be a problem.
“As a candidate, Mr. McGee can propose extra social workers but he doesn’t have the authority as mayor and he also doesn’t even have a way to pay for it,” Heroux said, pointing out that the school superintendent and the school committee run the department.
Heroux said the planned installation of gun detection systems at school entrances is one of the proactive steps he intends to take.
Meanwhile, in a grim reminder of why tightened security is needed, Nikolas Cruz, 23 pleaded guilty Wednesday to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. He carried out a massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Valentine’s Day in 2018.
His punishment, which at the minimum will be life in prison without parole and at a maximum will be death, will be decided by a jury in the coming months.
School shootings do not just happen at high schools.
On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza, 20, shot to death 20 6- and 7-year-olds and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
Prior to his attack on the school he killed his mother. After it, he killed himself.
According to a nationwide study covering the years 1970-2018 published by the Center for Homeland Security and the Naval Post Graduate School, 2018 was the worst year ever for school shootings.
The number of incidents was 96 and the number of deaths was 56.
The previous high number of incidents was 59 in 2006 and the previous high number of deaths was 40 in 1993.
The Naval Post Graduate Study defines “incidents” as “every instance in which a gun is brandished, fired, or a bullet hits school property, for any reason, regardless of the number of victims (including zero), time, day of the week, or reason (e.g., planned attack, accidental, domestic violence, gang-related).”
The number of deaths include the shooters.
