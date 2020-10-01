NORTH ATTLEBORO — H&M, a fashion retailer with stores in the Attleboro area, will close hundreds of locations in 2021 as customers increasingly turn to online shopping.
The Swedish-based chain has 5,000 stores worldwide and said it plans to shutter about 250 — or 5% — of them.
H&M has 10 locations in Massachusetts, including one at Emerald Square mall. There are also H&M stores in Dedham, Dartmouth and Providence. The company did not announce which locations will close.
“More and more customers started shopping online during the pandemic,” following temporary store closures that, at its peak, totaled about 80% of its store count, H&M said in its statement.
It’s only the latest retailer with ties in the area to announce it was pulling back on its brick-and-mortar presence.
American Eagle Outfitters is closing between 40 and 50 locations this year, it announced recently and up to 500 sites over the next couple of years. The clothing retailer has stores at Emerald Square, Mansfield Crossing and Wrentham Village Premium Outlets.
The company did not say which stores would close but stated that with digital sales rising, the company was looking to reduce its physical footprint — especially in malls. “Our flexible lease portfolio will allow us to quickly exit locations that no longer makes sense,” Chief Financial Officer Mike Mathias said.
Bed, Bath & Beyond recently announced it is closing 63 stores by the end of the year as part of a restructuring plan sparked by the pandemic. The announced closures do not include any of the houseware chain’s Massachusetts stores, including those in North Attleboro, Seekonk and Foxboro.
The changes come after the retailer announced in July that it would close roughly 200 locations, mainly Bed Bath & Beyond stores, over the next two years. It also said last month it would eliminate 2,800 jobs as it tries to streamline operations and shore up finances. The company also operates Christmas Tree Shops.
GameStop, with stores in North Attleboro, Mansfield and Seekonk, is planning to close about 100 more stores than it originally announced this year, totaling about 400 to 450 stores globally. That’s more than the 320 locations it announced in March as its business — largely the sales of physical copies of video games — faces challenges.
Again, it’s not clear if any stores in Massachusetts will be closed, beyond those that have shut down already.
GameStop has 5,500 stores across 14 countries, but the retail locations have struggled to compete against digital video game purchases.
For fiscal 2019, the stores reported a year-over-year sales drop of 19 percent.
