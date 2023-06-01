NORTON — Amid sultry weather, Old Colony Habitat for Humanity broke ground Thursday afternoon on a home on Ridge Road.
The 5,000-square-foot lot was once the site of a home that, according to neighbors, was a wreck that they are glad to see it gone.
One neighbor, John Boltenhouse, said he’s pleased to see that the former building has been demolished and that a new home will be constructed.
“It will boost property values,” he said. “The place was falling in. It was pretty bad.”
The town of Norton donated the lot to Habitat for Humanity.
On Thursday there was a big hole in the ground where the now-razed home once stood and where the new one will be built.
There was a giant boulder in the hole.
The groundbreaking ceremony was arranged by Kim Thomas, chief executive officer of Old Colony Habitat.
Tim Travers, president of the board of directors for the organization, said the new home would be the third one built in his eight years on the board.
“I hope this home will become a valuable asset to the community,” he said.
So far, $70,000 has been raised to build the 1,500-square-foot home, which will have three bedrooms and one and a half baths.
The final price tag is expected to be in the $300,000 range. Habitat is looking for more donors.
U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, a Democrat who represents the Attleboro area in Congress, attended the ceremony, which came just 12 hours after he cast a “yes” vote in Washington to raise the nation’s debt limit.
He said he caught the last plane out of D.C. to make it to Massachusetts for the groundbreaking, adding that affordable housing is a big issue with him.
“Affordable housing is the single biggest problem in Massachusetts, bar none,” he told the approximately 30 people who attended the groundbreaking. “We have to build hundreds of thousands of units across Massachusetts so every family can build a life here.”
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, said that in the Massachusetts Senate there’s “a lot of talk,” so it was a pleasure to come to a place where “action will be taken.”
“This home will provide hope and opportunity and make a difference in the lives of people,” Feeney said.
State Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, said he, too, was pleased with the work put in by Habitat.
“It’s important to create these opportunities,” he said. “It allows people to get a start.”
The Rev. Alex Chetsas from St. Gregory’s Greek Orthodox Church in Mansfield said a prayer and blessed the property.
Meanwhile, another Habitat home at 134 Pike Ave. in Attleboro, which was started last July, has been finished.
The lawn is green, the house is blue and a family will be moving in soon. The key presentation is scheduled for June 20.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
