ATTLEBORO — A cloud of dust hovered 2 or 3 feet off the ground in the hot, dry summer air at 134 Pike Ave. on Wednesday afternoon.
And with good reason.
At least 30 people were tramping about waiting for a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new house under the supervision of Old Colony Habitat for Humanity, whose mission statement is “building homes, communities and hope for local families.”
Local builder Bill Ward had cleared a small patch of the densely forested half-acre for people to mill about while waiting for the ceremony to begin as a nest of yellow jackets buzzed ominously in the ground nearby.
The 1,500-square-foot home will cost $300,000 and have three bedrooms, two baths and a one-car garage.
Habitat CEO Kim Thomas said the fundraising is about $40,000 short, but the organization is going ahead with clearing the land and putting in the foundation.
A family for the home has yet to be selected, she said.
Thomas said the owner of the lot donated it and wished to remain anonymous.
A prayer was said to bless the land and the home to be.
Bristol County Savings Bank President and CEO Patrick Murray passed a giant ceremonial check worth $50,000 to Thomas to bring the fundraising level to $260,000.
BSCB has been the Habitat’s biggest supporter over the years, Thomas said.
Whatever family is selected to occupy the home will have to contribute “sweat equity” or 500 hours of work to help build it.
“I can’t wait to meet the family,” Murray told the crowd as the dust swirled.
State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, was also present.
“It truly takes a village and that is what’s happening here,” he said of he many donors to the cause and organizations corralled to make the project work.
The last Habitat home constructed in Attleboro was unveiled in June 2017. It stands at the corner on Forest and Holman streets.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
