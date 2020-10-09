FRANKLIN — Computer hackers have stolen over a half-million dollars from the town of Franklin through what authorities say was a “spear-phishing” attack.
The cyber theft of $522,000 is under investigation by local, state and federal law enforcement officials, the town said in a press release Thursday.
In addition, town officials have retained a special counsel to coordinate and work with the authorities on the matter.
“Attorneys for the town have requested there be no further comment on the investigation until the appropriate time when all of the facts have been gathered and the Franklin Police Department has completed its investigation,” Town Administrator Jamie Hellen said in the statement.
“I have been reassured that Franklin’s electronic data is secure. There is currently no evidence of a breach of our systems. All personal information, accounts and town software systems have been found not to be compromised. The incident was not a ransomware attack,” Hellen said.
The town’s general fund was not affected. The funds were stolen from a “non-general fund account” and misdirected to a “third party,” he said.
“The town is implementing new procedures and protocols to limit future incidents of this type and urges all to guard against increased fraud,” he said.
In light of the attack, the town administrator cautioned all residents and employees to be mindful of the sharp increase in malicious cyber fraud and email phishing attempts.
