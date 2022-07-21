Public safety officials are urging people to take it easy and drink plenty of fluids as the oppressive heat and humidity continues to blanket the region.
The heat index increased from 96 degrees Tuesday to a 106 degrees on Wednesday before dipping down to 104 on Thursday, according to the Attleboro Water Department.
The index measures discomfort experienced by the combined effects of temperature and humidity of the air.
The actual temperatures recorded by the water department were 91 degrees on Tuesday, 96 degrees on Wednesday and 89 degrees by 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
That is 1 degree shy of what is considered an official heat wave, which requires three consecutive days of 90-degree temperatures or higher.
Another chance will come in the next three days as temperatures are predicted to be above 90 degrees Friday through Sunday.
The National Weather Service declared a heat advisory Thursday and said slightly less humid weather was forecast to arrive Friday before heat and humidity return for the weekend.
The oppressive heat is coinciding with the four-day Kids Day at the North Attleboro Middle School, which opened Thursday and runs through Sunday. The middle school gym will be open as a cooling center for anyone visiting the event or any town resident needing a place to get away from the heat.
Additionally, there will be mobile cooling tents and misting tents at the event.
In order to beat the heat, officials recommend drinking plenty of fluids, including water, even if you do not feel thirsty.
• Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brim hat and sunglasses, and putting on sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher 30 minutes prior to going out.
• Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day, which is typically around 3 p.m.
• Avoid extreme temperature changes.
• Take frequent breaks if working outdoors.
• Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning and spend much of their time alone, or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.
• If air conditioning is not available, seek relief in places such as libraries, theaters and malls.
• Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of cool water.
• Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
