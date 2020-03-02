NORTH ATTLEBORO — A half-dozen pets perished in a smoky, weekend house fire that caused damage estimated at over $50,000 but injured no people.
A neighbor of the 1 Quinn St. home reported the fire about 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Five dogs and a cat died in the blaze but no people were home at the time, fire officials said Monday.
The fire was limited to the kitchen but there was smoke damage to the rest of the 1 1/2-story house, which is off Route 1, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
“The kitchen was gutted,” he said.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
On arrival, local firefighters found smoke coming from the home and requested help from surrounding communities, as other members of the shift were handling an emergency medical call at the time.
The fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes but overhauling operations took about an hour, Coleman said.
Firefighters were assisted by crews from Attleboro, Cumberland and Foxboro. Plainville firefighters covered the fire stations.
Mansfield emergency management and the Providence Canteen also responded.
The last person to leave the house did so about 7 a.m., according to the chief.
The fire department offered condolences to the family on the loss of their pets and thanked the responding fire departments for assisting.
