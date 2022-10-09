PLAINVILLE -- A 41-year-old man from Halifax was struck and killed while walking on Interstate 495 early Saturday morning.
State police say the accident occurred at 5:15 a.m. on I-495 northbound, just north of exit 36B in Plainville, where the man who was walking north in the northbound lanes was struck by a Volvo SUV. The driver of the Volvo was not injured.
The identity of the victim was not released.
A short distance from the scene of the crash, a vehicle was discovered unoccupied in the breakdown lane. That vehicle was registered to the pedestrian, police said.
The two left lanes of I-495 northbound were closed from the time of the crash until approximately 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Foxboro state police barracks, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the Crime Scene Services Section.