PLAINVILLE -- A 41-year-old man from Halifax was struck and killed while walking on Interstate 495 early Saturday morning.

State police say the accident occurred at 5:15 a.m. on I-495 northbound, just north of exit 36B in Plainville, where the man who was walking north in the northbound lanes was struck by a Volvo SUV. The driver of the Volvo was not injured.