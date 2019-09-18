ATTLEBORO — Former city councilor Julie Hall, who lost two bids to win a state representative job, has landed on her feet in a marijuana business where two of the principals supported her campaigns.
She’s been appointed chief compliance officer for troubled Nova Farms Inc., a marijuana company that hopes to open a retail, manufacturing and growing facility at 34 Extension St. for both recreational and medical marijuana.
However, the state’s Cannabis Control Commission has suspended the company’s provisional licenses because one of the eight owners, Mark P. Rioux, was arrested in August and charged in connection with an illegal indoor marijuana farm on Eddy Street.
Rioux and his wife contributed $1,000 to Hall’s campaign for state rep.
As the compliance officer, Hall sent a letter to City Council President Mark Cooper on Sept. 9 regarding the suspension.
She said the company is optimistic the mandate won’t last long.
“We anticipate this to be resolved soon and the suspension lifted so that we may resume operations,” she said.
The city, which issued special permits for both recreational and medical businesses, has been advised by its lawyer to take no action while the legal process unfolds.
Hall also told Cooper that Nova Farms is in “constant contact” with the CCC and is “in full compliance with any requests for information.”
Neither Hall nor company President Derek Ross, who contributed $2,000 to her campaigns, immediately responded to requests for comment about her employment.
Rioux was arrested last month and charged with conspiracy to violate the narcotics law to traffic in marijuana. He is free on bail and has pleaded not guilty.
The charges came after a police raided the marijuana farm in July.
Two others, with no apparent connection to Nova Farms, have also been charged.
Hall took some heat from opponents during her campaigns for state rep for taking the donations from Ross.
State Rep. Jim Hawkins, a Democrat who beat out Hall, a Republican, for the job, described the donations as “inappropriate.”
Hall was chairwoman of the council’s zoning committee when Nova Farms, or Bristol County Wellness Center as it was then known, applied for a special permit from the council to open a medical marijuana business.
Some suggested the donations were a “reward” for shepherding the application through the council.
However, under the special permit process, any business that meets all requirements of city ordinances must be granted a permit and BCWC met the requirements.
The owners of companies that do business with the city are often found on lists of campaign donors.
The permit was approved by the council on a 9-0 vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.