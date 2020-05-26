ATTLEBORO — Julie Hall, the only Republican candidate for the 4th Congressional District seat, announced Tuesday that she has qualified for the November ballot with her submission of 1,056 signatures of registered voters.
She began a last-minute effort earlier this month to obtain the minimum of 1,000 signatures to get on the ballot and provide opposition to whichever of the 10 Democrats running for the seat wins the September primary. “I appreciate the groundswell of support that allowed me to qualify for the ballot despite starting my campaign after all of the Democrats running,” she said.
The district’s current congressman, Joseph Kennedy III, is leaving the seat to challenge U.S. Sen. Edward Markey in the Democrat primary.
Hall is a former city councilor and a retired Air Force colonel who worked her way up through the ranks and ended her military career as the chief operating officer of a military hospital.
The 4th District runs from Brookline in the north to Fall River in the south with the 10 communities served by The Sun Chronicle plunked right in the middle.
She took her announcement as an opportunity to slam all her Democrat opponents.
“While the Democrats in this field compete to see who can be the most socialist, I’m running to preserve the values and economic system that have made America the greatest nation on Earth,” she said in an emailed statement.
“Unlike the Democrats, I’m not ashamed to be a patriot and a supporter of free enterprise capitalism.”
Hall joined the Air Force in 1978 and was one of the first women to rise through the ranks as an officer, according to her press release.
She was awarded a number of medals including the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, she said.
Among the Democrat issues she opposes, one is socialized medicine.
Hall said she saw “the dangers of socialized medicine” as a hospital administrator.
“My values of patriotism, personal responsibility and hard work appeal to the silent majority of 4th District voters, who want a hand up — not a handout,” she said.
