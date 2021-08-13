PLAINVILLE -- "The Mothership" -- the movie -- has landed in town again.
But instead of downtown, this time the crew of the sci-fi movie starring Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry trained their cameras in local neighborhoods Thursday.
Filming of scenes for the movie occurred on High Street, Paddock Drive, Bridle Path, Sharlene Lane, Wisteria Drive and surrounding streets, according to police.
“The crew told us, more than once, how friendly Plainville was, and how much they enjoyed their time here,” police said in a statement on their Facebook page thanking residents for their patience.
No word if Berry or any of the other actors in the movie made an appearance.
Last month, Berry filmed scenes in and around the landmark Don’s Diner. In addition, the crew filmed a motorcade of black SUVs traveling down South Street.
In the movie, which is expected to be released in a year or two, Berry plays a character named Sara Morse whose husband mysteriously vanished from their rural farm, according to Deadline, an entertainment news website.
Morse tries to find her husband with the help of their children after she discovers a strange extraterrestrial object underneath their home.
In the race to find him, they also find “most importantly -- the truth,” according to the website.
The movie is a partnership between Netflix and MRC Film.
