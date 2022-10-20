More area Halloween events and activities get underway this weekend, to be followed by plenty more the following weekend leading up to Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31.
Here’s the latest rundown of activities by community:
ATTLEBORO
The Attleboro YMCA is holding a trunk-or-treat event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the Norton Outdoor Center, 295 West Main St., Norton. Attendees are encouraged to dress up for this free community event, which will begin with a hayride from the lower parking lot. The main attraction will be the field of decorated trunks, where there will also be treats.
The city’s Downtown Trick-or-Treat event is set for 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, when 33 participating businesses will be giving out treats. Organizers recommend participants start at Cuddy Court off Bank Street to get a map of participating businesses. They can enter a costume contest at that time. There will also be a pumpkin decorating contest at the library on North Main Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., live performances at Centenary Church on Sanford Street from 2 to 4 p.m., and crafting at the Attleboro Arts Museum on Park Street. There’s also a storefront decorating contest. The Sun Chronicle at 34 South Main St. is allowing parking at its location.
Also on Saturday, at 11 a.m., a Halloween Pooch Parade and pup costume contest is taking place on the last day of this season’s Attleboro Farmers Market, which runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at O’Connell Field at Capron Park. Kids can dress up in costumes, and there will be goodie bags for kids and pups. Toys are being collected for Toys for Tots.
The Zoo Boo Spooktacular at Capron Park Zoo takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Along with candy, games and prizes, there will be performances by magician Malik Haddadi and stories and songs by Jackson Gillman. Tickets are $7 and four for $25, available at the zoo’s gift shop and at https://capronparkzoo.com.
The city’s recreation department will be giving out trick-or-treat goodie bags on Halloween night at two locations beginning at 5:30 p.m. In South Attleboro, with assistance from the South Attleboro Lions and South Attleboro Village Lions, goodie bags will be given out at the Coelho Middle School at 99 Brown St. On the east side, staff will be set up outdoors in the parking lot adjacent to the Bartek Recreation Center, 81 Pine St.
For those interested in mysterious places in the area, there will be a talk about the “Bridgewater Triangle” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in the Marble Lobby at Attleboro Public Library. Led by Tim Weisberg from the Spooky Southcoast radio show, learn how a paranormal vortex in southern New England has captured the imagination of the world, with stories of ghosts, UFOs, cryptids, and true crime. After the presentation, Weisberg will lead a mini-ghost hunt at the library.
The South Attleboro Village Lions Club’s 2nd Annual Halloween Dance will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at North Attleboro Elks, 52 Bulflinch St., North Attleboro. Music will be provided by DJ Karen Beaupre, there will be light snacks or you may bring your own food. Also, raffles, prizes and other surprises are planned; costumes optional. Proceeds will benefit Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund, and tickets are $25 in advance or at the door. Contact chair Gail Girard at 401-334-0169, email neviemtlakes@yahoo.com; Pat Bonneau at 508-761-7709, email petuniasa@verizon.net.
The Friendship Project, an organization for “differently-abled” kids, is holding a trunk-or-treat at LaSalette Shrine on Park Street from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
NORTH ATTLEBORO
The Hockomock YMCA is holding Spooky Games for all ages from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, and you don’t have to be a member. The event is being held outside, weather permitting. There is no charge and costumes are welcome. Those who need a sensory-friendly environment are asked to arrive at 6 p.m.
The Joe Andruzzi Foundation is hosting a trunk-or-treat event from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at the foundation’s office parking lot, 49 Plain St. Invited patients and their families will enjoy trick-or-treating, costumes, music, pumpkin decorating, face painting, and more. The foundation’s healthcare partners and social workers are also invited.
First Baptist Church, 75 Park St., is hosting a trunk-or-treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Costumes are encouraged. There will be cars decorated in the church parking lot and candy distributed to children.
FOXBORO
Foxboro Recreation is set to host its annual Halloween Parade, the first since 2019, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Participants will gather at the Igo School at 2:30 p.m. and start marching at 3 p.m., led by the Foxboro Fire Department. They’ll head up South Street, turn right on Liberty Street, left on Central Street, right on South Street and finish at Congdon Auto Center. Participants will then proceed to the Foxboro Common.
Patriot Place will again host its annual Trick-Or-Treating SPOOKtacular, with sessions from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in the North Marketplace. Local children and their families are invited to don their best Halloween costumes as they collect candy from shopping, dining and entertainment businesses. Non-candy treats will be provided to children with food allergies. The event is free but interested participants need to register in advance exclusively through The Advantage App. Local band CarTune Heroes will perform on the Dean College Stage from 5 to 8 p.m. More info: patriot-place.com/events/trick-or-treating-spooktacular-at-patriot-place.
The Hockomock YMCA is holding Spooky Games for all ages from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, and you don’t have to be a member. The event is being held outside, weather permitting. There is no charge and costumes are welcome. Those who need a sensory-friendly environment are asked to arrive at 6 p.m.
MANSFIELD
The Parks and Recreation Department is holding a Halloween parade, starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, from the South Common, rain or shine. The parade will travel up North Main Street, High Street, Rumford Avenue, West Street and Union Street before returning to the common. There will be awards for best costumes in various categories.
NORFOLK
The popular 22nd Annual Haunted Car Crawl is being held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 outside Freeman-Kennedy School on Boardman Street. The event, geared to those in kindergarten through middle school, is put on by the Norfolk Lions and Norfolk Community League and benefits community needs. Tickets are $30 a car. Register for a time slot at www.norfolkmalions.org. There will be a collection bin for Coats 4 Kids at check-in at the Norfolk Grange, 28 Rockwood Road. Coats in good condition will be collected for men, women and children to be given to families in need in town. The coats will be dry-cleaned courtesy of Anton’s Cleaners.
NORTON
The 29th annual Chartley Halloween parade is set to kick off at noon Sunday, Oct. 30, rain or shine. The parade up Route 123 begins at the Attleboro line and continues to St. Mary’s Church across from Norton Middle School. There will be live music, candy and costumes featured during the event, sponsored by Norton Parks and Recreation. The section of Route 123 will be closed until 2 p.m.
A haunted hayride and haunted house are taking place Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 at Norton VFW at 38 Summer St. The Haunted House is open 5 to 10 p.m. both nights, the hayrides will be offered from 6 to 10 p.m. There will be raffles, food, and drink. Tickets are $10 for the hayride (under 5 free), $5 for the haunted house, with proceeds benefiting the VFW. Park at the Yelle School near the high school on Route 123. Shuttle buses will be provided. For more information, visit www.nortonma.org.
Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary, 37 Eddy St., is open every Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. for Halloween activities. Wear a costume, get a trick-or-treat goodie bag, and participate in various activities. Cost: under age 3 free, 3 to 11 $10, and 12 and up $20.
PLAINVILLE
The fire department is hosting its annual Halloween costume party at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. There will be a truck-or-treat around the fire trucks, with a costume contest to follow.
REHOBOTH
The annual Halloween Costume/Witches Ball is being held from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the American Legion Hall on Bay State Road. Music, food, cash bar. First prize for best costume is $100. Tickets are $10.
Community Covenant Church is hosting a family-friendly trunk-or-treat from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at 615 Tremont St.
WRENTHAM
The First Annual Spooktacular Soiree is taking place from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 at 1 Franklin St. (Route 140). There will be food, drinks and music. The event benefits the Joe Andruzzi Foundation, which helps cancer patients and their families. There will be a pumpkin contest with a $10 entry fee. Drop off pumpkins from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Proctor Mansion, 36 Common St., or Fab Finds, 13 Franklin St.