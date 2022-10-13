Halloween may not arrive until the end of October, but area activities and events kick off this weekend.
Some haven’t been held in a few years because of the pandemic. Below is a list for area communities.
ATTLEBORO
Downtown Attleboro will get spooky from 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
The city and Bay Coast Bank are sponsoring an early Halloween trick-or-treat event. Costumed kids and adults can visit participating businesses and get treats.
Starting point is Cuddy Court off Bank Street behind the city’s parking garage, where all the ghouls and goblins, princesses and witches can get a map of participating businesses, including The Sun Chronicle. Those attending the event are welcome to park in either of the two Sun Chronicle parking lots.
There will be a costume contest and a contest for the best decorated storefront. Participants will decide the storefront winner.
For those interested in mysterious area places, there will be a talk about the Bridgewater Triangle at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, in the Marble Lobby of the Attleboro Public Library.
Tim Weisberg from the Spooky Southcoast radio show will explain how a paranormal vortex in southern New England has captured the imagination of the world, with stories of ghosts, UFOs, cryptids, and true crime. After the presentation, Weisberg will lead a mini-ghost hunt at the library.
The South Attleboro Village Lions Club’s 2nd Annual Halloween Dance will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at North Attleboro Elks, 52 Bulflinch St., North Attleboro. Music will be provided by DJ Karen Beaupre and there will be light snacks, or you may bring your own food, and raffles, prizes and other surprises. Costumes are optional. Proceeds will benefit Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund, and tickets are $25 in advance or at the door. Contact chair Gail Girard at 401-334-0169, email neviemtlakes@yahoo.com; Pat Bonneau at 508-761-7709, email petuniasa@verizon.net.
NORTH ATTLEBORO
North Attleboro Park and Recreation and Downtown Associates of North Attleboro are holding Halloween in the Park at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in Veterans Park in front of town hall.
There will be games for the kiddos and treats. At 3 p.m., there will be a costume parade and contest. Bring a carved pumpkin to display in the gazebo. Prizes will be awarded for most creative and best in show.
First Baptist Church, 75 Park St., is hosting a Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Costumes are encouraged. There will be cars decorated in the church parking lot and candy distributed to children.
FOXBORO
Foxboro Recreation is set to host its annual Halloween Parade — the first since 2019 — from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Parade participants will gather at the Igo School at 2:30 p.m. and will start to march at 3 p.m., led by the fire department. The parade will go up South Street, turn right on Liberty Street, left on Central Street, right on South Street and finish at Congdon Auto Center. Participants will then proceed to the Foxboro Common.
MANSFIELD
Members of the Mansfield police and fire departments and public works employees will be dressing in costumes and handing out treats to children from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the police and fire complex at 500 East St.
The Halloween Drive-Thru is sponsored by The Home Depot off Route 140. Families merely have to drive into the complex and the costumed characters will come to their car and hand out treats.
Also, the Parks and Recreation Department is holding a Halloween parade starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, from the South Common, rain or shine. The parade will travel up North Main Street, High Street, Rumford Avenue, West Street, and Union Street before returning to the common. The will be awards for best costumes in various categories.
NORFOLK
The 22nd Annual Haunted Car Crawl is being held from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 outside Freeman-Kennedy School on Boardman Street. The event, geared to those in kindergarten through middle school, is held by the Norfolk Lions and Norfolk Community League and benefits community needs. Tickets are $30 a car. Register for a time slot at www.norfolkmalions.org.
There will be a collection bin at check-in at the Norfolk Grange, 28 Rockwood Road, for Coats 4 Kids. Coats in good condition will be collected for men, women and children to be given to families in need in town. The coats will be dry-cleaned courtesy of Anton’s Cleaners.
NORTON
The 29th annual Chartley Halloween parade along Route 123 kicks off at noon, Sunday, Oct. 30, rain or shine. The parade begins at the Attleboro line and continues to St. Mary’s Church across from Norton Middle School.
There will be live music, candy and costumes, sponsored by Norton Parks and Recreation. The parade section of Route 123 will be closed until 2 p.m., and drivers should seek alternative routes.
A haunted hayride and haunted house are taking place Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 at Norton VFW at 38 Summer St. The Haunted House is open 5 to 10 p.m. both nights and the hayrides will be offered from 6 to 10 p.m. There will be raffles, food, and drink, and volunteers are needed.
Tickets are $10 for the hayride (under 5 free), $5 for the haunted house, with proceeds benefiting the VFW. For more information, visit www.nortonma.org. There will be food and drinks available for purchase. Park at the Yelle School near the high school. Shuttle buses will be provided.
Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary at 37 Eddy St. is open every Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. for Halloween activities. Wear a costume, get a trick-or-treat goodie bag, and participate in various activities. Cost is: under age 3 free, 3 to 11 $10, and 12 and up $20.
REHOBOTH
The Annual Halloween Costume/Witches Ball is being held from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the American Legion Hall on Bay State Road. There will be music, food, and a cash bar. First prize for best costume is $100. Tickets are $10.
Community Covenant Church is hosting a family-friendly Trunk or Treat event from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at 615 Tremont St.
PLAINVILLE
The fire department is hosting its annual Halloween costume party at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. “Truck or Treat” around the fire trucks, with a costume contest to follow.
SEEKONK
The Council on Aging is hosting a Halloween party for seniors from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the senior center, Arcade and Taunton avenues. Look for lunch, entertainment and costume contest.
WRENTHAM
Storyteller and author Jeff Belanger will speak of “Ghosts and Legends” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Fiske Public Library. The multi-media program will take attendees on a journey through the haunts in their backyard and around the world. Belanger will pull information from his books, podcasts, adventures and television shows. Call the library at 508-384-5440, ext. 2 to register.