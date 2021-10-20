Last year could have been described as the year of no Halloween, so many events were cancelled due to the pandemic.
That included the annual Halloween parade in Norton, which is making a comeback.
“People are so excited for this annual tradition to be returning,” Parks and Recreation Director Melanie Towle said. “We have quite a few new groups participating in the parade this year. It is sure to be well worthwhile to attend.”
The South Attleboro Village Lions Club’s Halloween Dance is also returning.
“The club did not hold a dance last year because of COVID,” club member Joan Hoyt said. “I am glad that we can return to holding Halloween events this year. It is a fun time for everyone and we need it after the year we have had.”
Area Halloween events include the following:
City lions dance
The South Attleboro Village Lions will be holding a Halloween dance from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at the North Attleboro Elks, 52 Bulfinch St., North Attleboro.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with music provided by DJ Karen Beaupre. There will also be raffles and prizes. Costumes are optional, and you can bring your own food but light snacks will be provided.
Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Contact Pat Bonneau at 508-761-7709/petuniasa@verizon.net, or Gail Girard at 401-334-0169/neviemtlakes@yahoo.com.
Spooky Games at Hockomock Y
The Hockomock YMCA is holding its annual free Spooky Games Halloween party for members Friday, Oct. 22 at its branches in North Attleboro, Foxboro and Franklin.
From 6 to 8 p.m. at the North Attleboro branch there will be a Trunk or Treat event in the secondary parking lot, with activities happening in the gymnasium as well. Bring a bag to collect items.
From 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Foxboro and Franklin branches, there will be an outdoor event. Activities will include face painting, inflatables, a campfire, crafts and more. Kids are urged to wear their costumes.
Plainville parade
After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the Plainville Fire Department will be hosting its annual Halloween parade Friday, Oct. 22. The parade will assemble at about 5:15 p.m. at Telford Park and continue down South Street (Route 1A) to the public safety complex.
Norton parade
The 28th annual Chartley Halloween parade will be kicking off at noon, Sunday, Oct. 31, rain or shine.
The parade, organized by the town’s parks and recreation department, starts at the Attleboro line and will continue east on Route 123 to St. Mary’s Church at the corner of Power Street and across from the middle school.
There will be music, costumes and candy.
“We are excited to have many new and returning participants in the parade this year,” Towle said.
Haunted hayrides, house
A haunted hayride and haunted house are taking place from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23 at Norton VFW at 38 Summer St.
Tickets are $10 for the hayride, $5 for the haunted house. For more information, visit www.nortonma.org.
There will be food and drinks available for purchase. Park at the Yelle School near the high school on Route 123. Shuttle buses will be provided.
Halloween run, costume contest
A Halloween Run & Costume Contest is being held Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Norton Outdoor Center (Camp Finberg), 295 West Main St. (Route 123) beginning at 10:30 a.m.
“What could be more fun than dashing along our camp trails in costume?” organizers say.
There will be a series of races, including a Diaper Dash, followed by a costume contest and other Halloween festivities.
Preregistration entry fee is $5; race-day fee is $10. To register and for more information, visit www.nortonma.org.
Winslow Farm
Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary at 37 Eddy St. in Norton is inviting the public on an Autumn Evening Stroll from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
Visitors can check out the seasonal lights and decorations on the sanctuary grounds and and enjoy spending time with the animals. Also, peek into the children’s cabin in the woods and spend some time coloring. There will also be a movie. Hot chocolate and snacks will be available.
Home decorating contest
The annual Rehoboth Fall Porch Decorating Contest is taking place next week.
The entry deadline for the event, sponsored by the Rehoboth Town Events Committee, is 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25.
Rehoboth Halloween party
The annual Halloween Party is being held from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at American Legion Post 302 at 84 Bay State Road.
There will be music and karaoke from Johnny Angel, food, and prizes for best costumes; $10 entry fee. More info: contact Jake at 315-415-2277 or email speedyjake@aol.com.
Pumpkins in Taunton
The Downtown Taunton Foundation invites the public to the 2nd Annual Pumpkin Extravaganza.
Pumpkins will be displayed at Liberty and Union Park and on Main Street from Friday, Oct. 22 thru Sunday, Oct. 31.
They will be lit, weather permitting, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22, 23, 29, 30 and 31.
