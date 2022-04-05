NORTH ATTLEBORO — In an election with low turnout but a tight race, voters on Tuesday returned one incumbent and one political veteran to the local school committee.
Ethan Hamilton won his third and what he says will be his last three-year term on the board, taking the top spot in a four-way race for two seats with 448 votes. David Chee, who had served as a member of the school committee, board of selectmen and other offices before the town adopted its new charter in 2019, placed second with 427 votes.
John Costello, who was in his first term on the school committee, came in third, with 404 votes, just 23 shy of second place. Charles Dobre-Badobre, a political newcomer, came in last with 223 votes.
Hamilton said he was surprised at the closeness of the race. “I will continue the progress we made to push the district forward,” he said.
Chee, who will be making a return to the board after an absence of nearly 20 years, said his main task “will be to reintroduce myself to the school committee” and work for “for strong accountable budgets” as well as “strong bonds of communication.”
The school committee race for two three-year terms was the only contest on the ballot in the annual town election.
Only 816 of the town’s 21,974 registered voters cast ballots, or just 3.7%. The number did not set a new record for low turnout, election coordinator Patricia Dolan said, but she was still disappointed.
“Disgusting,” she said after the votes were tabulated.
Nevertheless, the vote went smoothly Tuesday, election officials said, even though some residents found themselves voting in new precincts due to redistricting. All votes were cast at North Attleboro High School.
The school committee will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday to vote on a chairman and secretary. The organizational meeting will precede the committee’s regular monthly session.
In the other offices on the ballot Tuesday, incumbents all filed nomination papers to appear on the ballot and ran unopposed. All except board of public works member Daniel Donovan were listed as candidates for re-election. Donvan was appointed to fill an unexpired term last year and will now serve a full three-year term.
The offices and candidates who ran unopposed are:
Two seats on the board of electric commissioners — Steven Michael Cabral (625 votes) and John Maxwell Gould (614 votes).
Two seats on the board of public works — Anthony S. Rinaldi Jr., (581 votes) and Daniel F. Donovan (548 votes).
One seat on the park commission — Paul M. Rofino (643 votes).