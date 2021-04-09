NORTH ATTLEBORO — The school committee has a new chairman and a new long-range mission, finding a new superintendent.
Ethan Hamilton, who has been on the board since 2016, was elected chairman for the coming year at the board’s post-election virtual meeting. He thanked outgoing chairman James McKenna for his past three years of service in the post and his fellow members for “the trust they have given me.”
Katherine Hobbs, who was re-elected to another three-year term Tuesday, was chosen as the board’s secretary.
Joining the committee were members Tasha Buzzell and Joseph Flaherty. They were elected to the other two open seats on the board.
Among the first tasks of the new board will be finding a replacement for Superintendent Scott Holcomb, who announced last month he planned to step down in August.
Hamilton, Hobbs and Buzzell were named to a subcommittee with authority to hire a search firm to help pick a new superintendent.
Board members also discussed the possibility of returning to live in-person monthly meetings or using a hybrid format, as the town council has been doing for the last several weeks.
McKenna called the hybrid format “grandstanding,” adding, “I think we should be setting the example on social distancing.”
But several other members disagreed and said the board should return to live meetings. Council President Keith Lapointe, who serves as a non-voting member of the school committee, said the council’s format has been a positive move. “I think optics matter.”
He said the council’s meeting room at town hall — which is set up for socially distant sessions — could be made available to the school committee.
The committee did not take a vote on the issue.
The members did approve a proposal from the administration to extend the school choice program, which allows students from outside the district to attend the town’s schools for a fee. Last year two outside students were admitted to the high school freshman class. The schools had determined they could admit as many as 10 ninth-graders.
The schools will keep that number of positions and add eight spots in the sophomore class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.