NORTH ATTLEBORO — Ethan Hamilton will finish out his tenure on the school committee as its chairman.
Hamilton, who was re-elected to what he says will be his third and final two-year term last Tuesday, won another term as chairman when the board met for its reorganization meeting the next day. Kathryn Hobbs will serve again as secretary.
The board also welcomed David Chee, who topped the ballot in the annual town election and is returning the board, where he served from 2001 to 2003.
But John Costello, who ran unsuccessfully for a second term on the board, was also recognized.
State Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, said Costello “led from the heart,” adding, “We are going to continue to see him around.”
Scanlon presented a resolution from the state House of Representatives recognizing Costello’s service.
Costello placed third in a four-way race for two seats on the board.