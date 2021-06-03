ATTLEBORO — Ballistics tests on a handgun recovered in the apartment of a suspect in a shooting incident on Richardson Avenue show it is not the weapon used in the crime, a prosecutor disclosed Thursday.
After the information was presented, Attleboro District Court Judge Edmond Mathers set bail for the defendant, Mark Socia, 19, formerly of Attleboro, at $10,000 cash.
If Socia posts the bail, Mathers ordered him to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet and stay away from the victim.
The judge rejected the prosecution’s request to order the defendant confined to his home.
Socia has been held without bail on pretrial detention since March, when Mathers deemed him a danger to the public.
During a bail hearing Thursday, Assistant District Attorney Natasha Azevedo said test results on a 9 mm handgun seized from Socia’s apartment in Central Falls did not match 9 mm shell casings found at the scene of the Feb. 18 shooting.
The gun is one of three found in the apartment, police said. The others were a .38 caliber revolver and a 9 mm “ghost gun,” a weapon assembled from parts with no serial number, according to police.
Socia is accused of shooting at 20-year-old Dante Correia outside the victim’s home in broad daylight after he and friends allegedly followed Correia from downtown Attleboro.
Correia was not injured and chased the cars after the shooting. His car sustained a bullet hole, according to police.
During testimony at the dangerousness hearing, Correia said he could not identify the shooter but Azevedo said he told police he was “99 percent sure” it was Socia.
Explaining the difference in statements, Azevedo told the court Thursday, “Our position is that he is in fear of retaliation.”
The two men have “bad blood” between them, according to the prosecutor, and Correia testified they never got along with each other.
The case was scheduled for a probable cause hearing for the third time Thursday. Socia’s lawyer, Al Medici of Johnston, objected to the prosecution’s request for a continuance.
“They do not have ample evidence of probable cause,” Medici said.
In response, Azevedo said a black BMW parked outside the defendant’s apartment matched the one he was driving the day of the shooting.
In addition to two other handguns, Azevedo said police also recovered a Connecticut license plate from the defendant’s apartment. She said the BMW in the shooting had a Connecticut plate on it.
Azevedo said prosecutors needed more time to speak with another witness to the shooting before deciding whether to present the case to a grand jury for indictment.
“There is still a lot of information and evidence that show the defendant is the shooter,” Azevedo said.
In addition, she said that although Socia is young, he has a history of violence on his record, a restraining order against him and was once committed to a state Department of Youth Services detention facility for a crime.
His case was scheduled for a probable cause hearing July 6.
Socia has pleaded innocent to attempted assault and battery by means of a firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.
