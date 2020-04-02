The grace period for the state’s new hands-free cellphone law has passed and violators can now get a ticket.
The period ended Wednesday and drivers now face getting a $100 fine for holding a cellphone while driving.
Repeat violators face fines of up to $500 with a requirement to take a driver safety course. Up until Wednesday, police were only issuing warnings to violators.
The law was enacted earlier this year after a Foxboro resident, Jerry Cibley, lobbied for its passage for several years.
Cibley’s 18-year-old son, Jordan, was killed in a distracted-driving crash 13 years ago.
As a further incentive to obey the law, North Attleboro police took to social media Thursday to remind people of the amount of germs on their cellphones.
The police department cited a University of Arizona study that found cellphones carry more than 10 times the amount of bacteria than your average toilet seat.
Under the new law, drivers 18 and over are permitted to only touch devices to activate their cellphone in hands-free mode. Drivers younger than 18 are not allowed to use any electronic devices, including cellphones.
