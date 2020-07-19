NORTH ATTLEBORO — Yet another long-vacant industrial site off Route 1 has been sold, according to public records, but its future is unclear.
The former Handy & Harman factory at 72 Elm St. has had a lengthy history in town, including an extensive environmental cleanup beginning a decade ago.
According to property records, the site was sold for $3 million last month. However, town officials have said no permits or applications have been filed so far regarding the fate of the land or buildings.
The 93,000-square-foot factory at the corner of East Washington and Elm streets was used for electroplating in the jewelry and electronics industries for decades, but the building has been vacant since 2000. The state Department of Environmental Management completed a cleanup of the site a few years ago.
The 6-acre site, choked with weeds and overgrown with brush, sits astride the Ten Mile River. It includes what appears to be a modern, brick-faced, office complex as well as older wooden factory buildings. One long-empty dog kennel sits outside the complex. The roof of one of the structures has partly collapsed. It has been the target of commercial development schemes in the past and was once eyed as a retail hub.
It was acquired about a year before the most recent sale by 102 Elm Street LLC, which, according to state records, lists as its manager Joseph Ruggerio Sr. Ruggerio owns automobile dealerships in this town and Fall River as well as other properties and was an unsuccessful bidder for the bankrupt Highland Country Club in Attleboro two years ago.
The new owner is Storage USA Realty MA LLC. Incorporation papers on file with the secretary of state’s office list the manager/director of the corporation as Tariq Khalil of Uxbridge.
There was no phone listing available for Khalil and a call to the phone number listed for the company went unanswered. A call to his attorney was not returned on Friday.
What appears to be a new mailbox installed outside the long-vacant building carries the name Storage USA Realty MA LLC.
It’s the second derelict factory in town to get a new owner in the last month. Pawtucket Credit Union purchased the former ABC Vacuum building — formerly a maker of watchbands — on the corner of East Washington and Chestnut streets for just under $1.2 million.
The credit union plans to build its first full-service Massachusetts branch on the site sometime in the next two years.
