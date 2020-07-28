ATTLEBORO
Tucked away on a small triangle of land where Thacher Street and Lexington Avenue come together is a little dry cleaning shop with a big history.
The business, Hank’s Cleansing Shop, is 73 years old and has been located at that spot, formally known as Teixeira-Ruggio Square, nearly as long.
Hank’s started out as part of a gas station on the corner of Linden and Thacher less than a block away, but soon moved to the square, named for two Attleboro men killed in World War II.
John Teixeira died in action on Christmas Day 1944 in Belguim during the Battle of the Bulge. Paquale Ruggio died at Corregidor on Feb. 18, 1945.
So it holds their memory, and soon it will hold the memory of Hank’s, a small family-owned business that supported two generations and is a success story — part of the American dream of independence and freedom, the dream Teixeira and Ruggio died defending.
But after Saturday it will be gone, like all the history that has flashed past its windows for more than seven decades.
Everything from the Cold War to the age of high-tech.
When Hank’s first opened, computers were room-sized. Now people carry them in their pockets.
Men have landed on the moon.
Eleven presidents have been elected.
Most of Attleboro’s jewelry businesses have left town while marijuana shops are blowing in. (Who would have thought it in 1947, 11 years after the film “Reefer Madness” debuted?)
Downtown factories are being replaced by apartment buildings in an effort to revitalize what was once a thriving center.
Begun two years after the end of the bloodiest war the world has ever known, tumultuous times have flown past Hank’s windows. But inside, day-in and day-out, clothes were calmly cleaned and pressed and made ready to make their wearers look good in whatever crazy times their lives were lived.
It was an island of calm and order and cleanliness in an often stormy sea, unless of course you worked there and were pushing to get the orders done and hung neatly on the racks.
It provided jobs for as many as six at a time, including high school kids who worked the counter part-time where they learned valuable interpersonal skills.
The mom-and-pop dry cleaning business supported two generations of the Pistolese-Wheelock family, but the latest one is aging.
Owners Sharon Wheelock and her husband Garry are 70 and 73, respectively, and they want to retire. And that’s exactly what they are going to do.
Florida is in their future, Sharon said.
People say it’s hot down there and that’s true, but you don’t have to shovel heat, she said in so many words.
The shop’s founder, Frank “Hank” Pistolese, Sharon’s father, had a heart attack at 73 while he was getting ready to go to work one day in 1990, and that’s when the couple decided they didn’t want to go out that way.
Sharon was born three years after her dad began his business, and she’s worked there all her life interspersed with other jobs.
She was trained as a medical secretary.
Garry started 50 years ago after he served a hitch in the Army while the Vietnam War raged. Fortunately he was not required to serve in that far-flung land.
But half a century of 72-hour weeks have taken a toll, he said.
“We’re tired,” Sharon acknowledged.
The couple’s son Brian, 49, has his own career in Virginia and let his folks know early on, in high school, he did not want to take over some day.
So now Sharon and Garry, who said they are still in reasonably good health, want to enjoy life a little.
They had hoped to sell Hank’s to another dry cleaner, but couldn’t attract one.
They did attract a woman who intends to open a hair salon in the soon to be vacant shop.
And that’s good for the neighborhood just off County Square.
It’s not a noisy business.
The downside is people will now have to find somewhere else to take their clothes for cleansing.
And there are a lot of those people.
Hank’s is the only game in town and has been for years.
“We were the first one and we’re the last one,” Sharon said Monday, her last Monday behind the counter.
A small rack nearby held the last dozen or so shirts, slacks and jackets to be picked up.
“It’s been good to us,” she said of the business. “It’s not the best job to have, but it has served us well. We’ve gotten to know a lot of nice people.”
Sharon and Garry said they’ve watched one generation of patrons grow old and others grow up.
“It’s very hard to say goodbye to our customers,” Garry said. “We’ve watched children grow up and now they’re our customers.”
One of those nice people is Katie Ventola, who stopped in to pick up some work clothes, which she hasn’t had to wear in a while. Like so many others, she’s been working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On her way in, Ventola picked some flowers from her garden and brought them to Sharon as a going- away present.
Her family has patronized the shop for 10 years.
“This is the only dry cleaners we’ve ever gone to,” she said while congratulating Sharon on her retirement plans.
And she was grateful Hank’s was there.
“Thanks for being a part of the city for so long,” Ventola said.
