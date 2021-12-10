NORTH ATTLEBORO — The case against a former local elementary school teacher accused of harassing a classroom aide was dismissed on the day it was set for trial in Attleboro District Court.
Frank P. Bonfilio, 54, was scheduled for a jury trial starting Thursday but prosecutors asked for a dismissal, according to court records. A charge of criminal harassment was dismissed “without prejudice,” according to records, which means prosecutors could re-file it.
Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney’s office, said Friday that prosecutors had to dismiss the case because the woman who made the complaint to police “refused to go forward” and testify.
“We reserve the right to bring the case back. We’ll see if there are other avenues to pursue,” Miliote said.
Bonfilio was arrested by North Attleboro police in November 2019. He was placed on unpaid administrative leave and later resigned from his job as a third-grade teacher at Martin Elementary School.
His lawyer did not return a call from The Sun Chronicle Friday and Bonfilio could not be reached for comment. He denied the allegations when he was interviewed by police.
The classroom aide told police in November 2019 that she and Bonfilio had been friendly at first but after a few months she grew concerned about his behavior and her safety, according to a police report.
However, the woman did not cooperate with police or prosecutors after filing the complaint, Miliote said.
Bonfilio had been free on $500 cash bail.
