REHOBOTH -- Two people were injured in an accident over the weekend where a car was teetering on a large rock near downed electrical wires and a river that required firefighters to stabilize the vehicle before a rescue could be carried out.
The accident was reported about 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of 226 Homestead Ave.
"An Audi sedan was found sitting on the top of a large rock, an electrical pole snapped and the wires just feet from the roof of the vehicle and the two occupants," Assistant Fire Chief Mark Haskell said.
The driver, an adult male, was found in the back seat and was told to remain in the car due to the vehicle not being stable and the potential of it sliding off the rock down a 15-foot embankment and possibly into a river, Haskell said.
"The fire department was able to stabilize the vehicle from underneath using specialized jacks so the driver could be safely removed from the back seat," Haskell said.
The driver was treated and transported to a hospital by an Attleboro ambulance.
A young female passenger was able to get out of the car on her own and was taken by a Seekonk ambulance to a hospital.
Homestead Avenue runs from Allens Lane to Rocky Hill Road.