REHOBOTH ACCIDENT

This car was teetering on a rock following an accident Saturday night in Rehoboth.

 REHOBOTH FIRE DEPT.

REHOBOTH -- Two people were injured in an accident over the weekend where a car was teetering on a large rock near downed electrical wires and a river that required firefighters to stabilize the vehicle before a rescue could be carried out.

The accident was reported about 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of 226 Homestead Ave.