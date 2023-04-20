Then and Now Oldtown Church
Buy Now

The First Congregational Church on Old Post Road in the Oldtown section of North Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Samuel A. Forman, a professor at Harvard University, will speak on the “1774 Attleborough Solemn League and Covenant” at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at First Congregational (Oldtown) Church, 672 Old Post Road.

The league and covenant came about after Britain’s Parliament enacted a number of measures in retaliation for the Boston Tea Party in December 1773.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.