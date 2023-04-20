NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Samuel A. Forman, a professor at Harvard University, will speak on the “1774 Attleborough Solemn League and Covenant” at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at First Congregational (Oldtown) Church, 672 Old Post Road.
The league and covenant came about after Britain’s Parliament enacted a number of measures in retaliation for the Boston Tea Party in December 1773.
The colonies called them the "Intolerable Acts."
The acts closed the port of Boston, revoked the colony’s charter and outlawed town meetings.
Samuel Adams and his colleagues in the Boston committee of correspondence decided to enact a league and covenant, which called for its signers to halt the purchase of British goods after Aug. 31, 1774, and stop dealing with those who did not sign.
The Attleboro Historic Preservation Society says Attleboro’s Solemn League and Covenant is “a link in a great chain of events recasting colonial British North America into the United States of America and along the way redefining the relationship between the government and the people.”
