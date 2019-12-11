NORTON — Wheaton College students say recent incidents of hateful graffiti and swastikas on campus have upset many members of the school community and disturbed an otherwise comfortable atmosphere of acceptance.
In interviews Wednesday at the snow-covered campus, students said there is no tolerance for the hateful symbols that have appeared on three occasions this semester. The most recent was a swastika drawn on a snow-covered sign near a campus area known as The Dimple.
“It could be a cruel joke or it could be something more. The student body is quite upset about it,” student Valerie Smith said before rushing off to a final exam.
“It’s just not condoned here at all,” Molly Yans, a senior from Concord, said as she played with her dog Pepper in the snow.
In response to the incidents, educational events and rallies have been held on campus and some students were referred to counseling services on campus. The college also stepped up security.
“There is a lot of student support. It’s a very supportive community,” Yans said.
The person or persons responsible for the incidents have not been found, but campus police are investigating.
In late October, a swastika and derogatory comments against women were drawn on a white board in a common area at Pine Hall. That was followed in early November by a swastika drawn on the dorm room door of a Jewish student.
The most recent incident occurred on the night of Dec. 2. The swastika drawn in The Dimple was discovered by a student.
“There is shock and disappointment,” said Maren Higgins, a senior classics major from upstate New York.
“Wheaton is a very accepting community,” Higgins said, adding that whoever is responsible for the swastikas is attempting to sow chaos at a college that celebrates diversity.
“Why would you try to intrude on that. It’s disgusting,” Higgins said.
“There is a lot of talk around campus,” said Reed Foster, a junior from Arizona who is majoring in public health. “But I think the school has handled it very well.”
The students say that after the incidents, college President Dennis Hanno and other administrators sent out emails to students and staff condemning the hateful vandalism.
In an email after the latest incident, Hanno said, “anti-Semitism, bigotry and other forms of hatred have no place on the Wheaton campus.”
Jonathan Brumberg-Kraus, a rabbi and professor of Jewish studies at Wheaton, said in an email to The Sun Chronicle that the hateful incidents have “taken an emotional toll on those students directly affected as well as on the Wheaton community as a whole.”
He said he is doing what he can to provide support to students and colleagues.
“For example, I made sure to address students’ and colleagues’ concerns in my classes and in outside-of-class programs, which Wheaton has conducted in response to the swastika incidents,” he said, adding that many of his colleagues have done the same.
A 22-year-old senior who is Jewish and wanted to remain anonymous, said she feels the incidents are still not being taken seriously enough.
“I have been deeply saddened by the three recent swastika incidents on campus,” she said in an email. “... Overall, students have started to take these incidents more seriously, but still there is an overall sense that everything is a joke.”
On Tuesday, there was a school-wide “Blue-Out,” where members of the Wheaton community were asked to wear blue clothing to support Jewish students on campus. It was initiated by a student who wanted to show support for students being targeted, the anonymous student said.
“Though some students did not appreciate the solidarity of this day,” she said, “I felt that it was a way that I could non-verbally be supported by my peers.”
A college spokesperson said the campus swastikas have been reported to the Norton police and the Anti-Defamation League.
“We are alarmed to learn of another hate incident at Wheaton College. Sadly, the defacement at Wheaton College has become an all too frequent occurrence in campuses throughout the region and country,” Peggy Shukur, senior associate regional director of ADL New England, said Wednesday.
“We are seeing an increasing number of incidents of hate and anti-Semitism being reported to ADL. Each incident of bias sends a message of hate to the entire community, and we must all do more to push back and speak out against normalizing hate in our society,” Shukur said.
She said the ADL commended the college president’s denunciation of recent incidents and for “recognizing the importance of purposeful engagement and support for students.”
“We believe that ongoing conversations by the school community after a bias incident is an essential element in the fight against hate,” Shukur said.
In a report released earlier this year, the Anti-Defamation League said 2018 was the second highest year for anti-Semitic incidents in Massachusetts on record. They included three recorded assaults against Jews reflecting a larger national trend of rising anti-Semitic assaults.
Fifty-eight cities and towns in Massachusetts recorded at least one anti-Semitic incident last year. Massachusetts recorded the fourth highest number of incidents in the country with 144. The state was topped by California with 341, New York with 340 and 200 incident in New Jersey.
