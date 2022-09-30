hawk in leg trap

 HILARY COHEN

FOXBORO -- A hawk whose leg was caught in an illegal trap was rescued last week and taken to Tufts Wildlife Clinic in Grafton for treatment.

The bird was found at Foxboro Terminals on Route 1, where several employees were watching it Tuesday until help arrived.

