hawk in leg trap

A hawk got its leg caught in a leg trap earlier this week and was rescued in Foxboro.

 HILARY COHEN

FOXBORO -- A hawk whose leg was caught in an illegal trap was rescued earlier this week and taken to Tufts Wildlife Clinic in Grafton for treatment.

The bird was found at Foxboro Terminals on Route 1, where several employees were watching it Tuesday until help arrived.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.