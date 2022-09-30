FOXBORO -- A hawk whose leg was caught in an illegal trap was rescued earlier this week and taken to Tufts Wildlife Clinic in Grafton for treatment.
The bird was found at Foxboro Terminals on Route 1, where several employees were watching it Tuesday until help arrived.
Norfolk Animal Control Office Hilary Cohen said Friday she was called out just before 4 p.m. Tuesday because Foxboro Animal Control Office Kaycee Bailey was busy on another call.
Cohen said she grabbed her talon equipment and arrived at Foxboro Terminals, where several workers were watching the hawk from a distance.
The hawk was able to fly but not well because it had a leg hold trap on its leg and a 2-foot chain dragging off the trap, according to Cohen.
The hawk made several attempts to get away, but Cohen said she was able to capture it with a net and carry it back to her truck.
Bailey took the hawk to Tufts Wildlife.
Cohen thanked the truckers and other employees at Foxboro Terminals for watching the hawk and waiting for her to arrive at the scene.
She said some also carried her equipment and tossed it to her across a river so she could capture the bird.
Cohen also said leg traps are illegal and deadly dangerous.
“Animals suffer and perish attached to these snap closures. This guy has a 2-foot chain dragging off the trap that could have easily been caught up on branches. Imagine if this was a human foot or hand stuck in this?” Cohen said in a Facebook post.
“I come across a call every few years for leg hold traps,” Cohen said, “and it is horrifying to see them in action.”
She urged anyone who sees a leg hold trap to call an animal control officer, police or the environmental police.
“They should not be set anywhere as they are an inhumane device. Thankfully this hawk had great people trying to help and he'll get great help from Tufts Wildlife,” Cohen said.
Massachusetts has banned the use of steel-jawed leg hold traps on land since 1975. The use of both steel-jawed and padded leg hold traps to catch animals underwater was banned in 1997.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.