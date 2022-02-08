ATTLEBORO — State Rep. Jim Hawkins is pushing to get construction of the new MBTA station in South Attleboro started as soon as possible.
“I want the MBTA to move more quickly than they are,” Hawkins said during an interview with The Sun Chronicle on Tuesday.
Hawkins, D-Attleboro, has authored a letter encouraging the MBTA to keep the $48 million project a high priority.
In it he outlined the reasons why.
One of them is to reduce traffic on highways leading to Boston and the air pollution caused by that traffic.
“What we desperately need to do is get people on the train,” he said.
The letter will be sent after other area state lawmakers sign it, including state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, state Rep. Steve Howitt, R-Seekonk, state Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, and state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro.
“I know this is coming,” Hawkins said of the project. “It’s just slow. It’s a slow awkward process. But I want this to happen as soon as possible.”
The project got derailed after the coronavirus pandemic hit and the MBTA had to shift money for construction projects to commuter rail service to keep the trains running when ridership plummeted to about 8% of normal.
During that time, the 780-space parking lot for the downtown Attleboro station was nearly empty every day. It is still rather sparsely populated with cars each day.
The South Attleboro station is the stop next to Attleboro on the Providence-Stoughton line, which ends at South Station in Boston. It has been closed since February 2021 due to concerns about the structural integrity of a pedestrian overpass crossing Newport Avenue.
The new design will be up for discussion in an online Zoom meeting in April when members of the public will be able to ask questions.
Hawkins said the condition of the station will go from “horrible” to “state-of-the-art” when the work is finally completed.
Improvements will include a glass-enclosed overpass for commuters who have to cross Newport Avenue and three elevators to make access easier for those who are handicapped or simply want to avoid using stairs.
The platforms will be raised to the deck level of the train which will decrease the time it takes passengers to get on and off the train. That in turn will speed up service, Hawkins said.
In addition, both GATRA and the Rhode Island public bus service, known as RIPTA, will go directly to the station, which enhances passengers’ ability to access commuter rail service.
Hawkins said sidewalks in the vicinity of the station are also slated to be improved, and in some cases rebuilt, for those who plan to walk to the station from area neighborhoods.