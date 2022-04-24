ATTLEBORO — State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro is asking Attleboro and area residents to send letters to the MBTA urging that funding for repairs to the South Attleboro train station be included in the state’s Capital Improvements Plan for this year.
“Tell them that funding for the South Attleboro commuter rail station must be a priority,” he said in a Facebook post.
Hawkins said the new station is fully designed, but it needs an upsurge of public support to get the money to do the job.
“This station is vital to the growth of our Gateway City,” he said.
Hawkins said the MBTA is accepting comments until April 25.
Send an email to CIPengagement@MBTA.com
Hawkins asked that he get “cc’d” at james.hawkins@mahouse.gov.