ATTLEBORO — State Rep. Jim Hawkins is asking area residents to send emails to the MBTA in an effort to get the South Attleboro Commuter Rail Station rebuild back on track.
The MBTA accepts projects on a rolling basis, he said.
The project didn’t make the list this month, but it could next month.
“It’s coming,” Hawkins, D-Attleboro, said of the project. “But we want it to come sooner.”
He said local efforts need to be ramped up.
“According to the newest CIP, this project has been ‘moved down the list’ of capital funding projects even though the design is 100% complete,” he said. “Therefore, we will need substantial support to establish the need and prove our project deserves priority attention.”
The estimated cost to rebuild the station is $65-$70 million.
Hawkins argued that the project deserves to be funded now.
“The design is 100% complete and we have significant funding committed to this project from both the Legislature and GATRA,” Hawkins said in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
“Before COVID the South Attleboro Station was the busiest stop on the Providence line, yet it remains closed.”
Demolition planned for the fall of 2022 never happened.
The need for the station is critical, Hawkins said.
“Please help us get this critical public transportation project back on the list of MBTA priorities,” Hawkins said.
MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said the station reconstruction remains an important goal.
He said funding this year was prioritized “to support critical life-safety and state of good repairs across the network including escalator and escalator improvements, along with additional funds for other critical projects.”
Pesaturo, in an email, told The Sun Chronicle that the “level of need ... far exceeds the MBTA’s available sources and agency capacity.”
“Re-opening South Attleboro Station remains a priority for the MBTA,” he said. “The project is 100% designed, and we continue to explore opportunities to secure the necessary funding for construction.”
The MBTA recently opened a new station in Rhode Island at the Pawtucket-Central Falls line, minutes from South Attleboro, but Hawkins told The Sun Chronicle that the opening of that station would in no way affect the construction of the South Attleboro station. The Pawtucket-Central Falls Station parking is much less than what South Attleboro has, he said.
Hawkins asked that comments be sent by email to cipengagement@mbta.com with a CC to james.hawkins@mahouse.gov and tara.major@mahouse.gov.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
