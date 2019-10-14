ATTLEBORO — Medicare for All is one of the top issues in the Democratic primary for president, and now state Rep. Jim Hawkins is bringing it down to the local level.
Hawkins, D-Attleboro, will hold a forum on the health care proposal at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church on North Main Street.
The forum will feature Rep.Lindsay Sabadosa, D-Northampton, a chief sponsor of Medicare for All legislation, and two different nurses associations.
Medicare for All is a form of universal health insurance under which everyone would get their coverage from a Medicare-like program through the government.
It would eliminate private insurance.
Some presidential candidates, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., support it. Others want it to be optional so people can keep their private insurance if they want. Still others, such as former Vice President Joe Biden, want to expand and improve the current system, sometimes called Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act.
Hawkins said he supports Medicare for All because the current system is too expensive and some people still go without coverage.
“Costs are out of control,” he said.
Hawkins acknowledged adopting the program would mean a “major shift” in how health insurance is offered and it would have to be implemented in stages.
The forum is just the most recent of the panel discussions Hawkins has offered residents on top issues.
Last week he held one on public transportation and twice he has sponsored forums on opioid addiction.
