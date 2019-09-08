ATTLEBORO -- State Rep. Jim Hawkins will hold another forum on opioid addiction Sept. 18, this time concentrating on youth issues.
Hawkins, D-Attleboro, said last year's forum, his first, was focused on legislation the state passed to combat the crisis, such as providing more treatment opportunities.
This time, the forum, scheduled to take place at Fuller Hospital in South Attleboro, will be more about opioids filtering down to school-aged children.
Deaths from overdoses have decreased of late, he said, but the number of non-fatal overdoses is still high, meaning more work needs to be done.
He said two of the reasons for holding the forum are to publicize information about the problem and to keep it in the public eye so it is not forgotten.
A panel of speakers at the forum will include Hawkins, Rachel Legend, the head of Fuller Hospital, representatives of the police and fire departments, a school principal, and representatives from the district attorney's office.
Hawkins said he is busy arranging forums on other subjects too, including: Transportation on Oct. 7, Medicare for All on Oct. 15, and the environment on Oct. 29.
