SEEKONK -- The Seekonk police dogs have sniffed out even small amounts of narcotics drug dealers try to hide as well as other crime suspects who make a run for it.
So when a domestic abuse suspect ran into a barn off Route 44 and hid under some hay bales Saturday night, K9s Mattis and Zuzo found him easier than a hypodermic needle in a haystack.
“Hay Hay … not today,” the police department wrote in a Tweet about the police dogs’ latest apprehension.
The incident began as a call about a domestic assault at the Ramada by Wyndam hotel on Route 44, Police Chief Dean Isabella said.
When police arrived, Isabella said, the suspect drove away from officers who pursed him on Route 44 until he stopped.
“He bailed out of the car,” Isabella said.
He was found soon after K9 Sgt. Adam Laprade and Mattis and K9 Sgt. Steven Fundakowski and Zuzo arrived and sniffed a track right into the barn.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.