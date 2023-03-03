Hazmat Incident NA
North Attleboro police and firefighters along with state Hazmat officials responded to the Pineapple Inn on Route 1 Friday at approximately 10 a.m. for a baggie of a white powdery substance suspected to be narcotics found in one of the rooms.

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- As a precautionary measure, a state Hazardous Materials Response Team was called to a Route 1 motel Friday after a cleaning crew found a baggie containing white powder.

Police and firefighters were dispatched to the Pineapple Inn shortly before 10 a.m. after the small baggie was found behind a refrigerator, police and fire officials said.

