NORTH ATTLEBORO -- As a precautionary measure, a state Hazardous Materials Response Team was called to a Route 1 motel Friday after a cleaning crew found a baggie containing white powder.
Police and firefighters were dispatched to the Pineapple Inn shortly before 10 a.m. after the small baggie was found behind a refrigerator, police and fire officials said.
The baggie was found by hotel staff when they were replacing he refrigerator in the room with a new one, police Capt. Jason Roy said.
The state hazmat team was called due to the possibility that the powder could be fentanyl, according to Roy.
Fentanyl is a deadly, synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine and is responsible for the large number of fatal overdoses in the country, according to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
Roy said hotel staff told police the room had not been rented for a long time.
"There is no way to determine how long the item may have been behind the refrigerator so further investigation will not be conducted," Roy said in an email.
The powder was neutralized and destroyed by the hazmat team, according to a fire official.
Firefighters were at the scene for almost three hours.
Fire Chief Christoper Coleman said firefighters have responded to similar calls in the past at the motel.
In December, Seekonk police and fire officials responded to Mary’s Motor Lodge for a suspected overdose and called the hazmat team after suspected fentanyl was found on a table.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.