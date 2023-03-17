WRENTHAM — Two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision in the town center Friday night.
WRENTHAM — Two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision in the town center Friday night.
The accident was reported just before 8 p.m. at Common and East (Route 140) streets near the Wrentham District Courthouse.
Multiple ambulances responded, including from Plainville, and Norfolk police also assisted.
No other information was available.
