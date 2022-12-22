Massachusetts is the only state in the nation where the Legislature, the governor’s office and the judiciary all claim to be exempt from public records laws.
But it appears governor-elect Maura Healey is pushing to change that.
In an interview on WGBH’s Boston Public Radio, Healey said she would not claim a public records exemption as governor and she would support removing exemptions the Legislature and judiciary claim they have.
Meanwhile, the executive directors of the Massachusetts Newspaper Publishers Association, the New England Newspaper and Press Association, and the New England First Amendment Coalition wrote a letter to Healey, asking her to file legislation to amend the public records law to make it clear that it applies to the governor’s office.
The groups also asked the incoming governor to appoint a public records officer.
But a couple of local Legislators would not give a straight answer to the question asking if they would support being subjected to public records laws as are local and federal officials.
Two others gave very straight answers.
“It depends on what the rules are,” state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, said Thursday. “I think the system at the moment is pretty functional.”
He said there are some constituent matters contained in email or other communications that need to be kept confidential.
And Hawkins said he’s not familiar with the public records law.
“It depends on what specific information (the requester) is talking about,” he said.
Hawkins said he tries to be as transparent as possible in everything he does.
“I put as much on social media as I can,” he said.
Meanwhile, Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, said he and his office generally “try to be as transparent and forthcoming as possible.”
Like Hawkins, he is not sure what the public records law would require of him.
“I’d have to read a particular proposal,” he said. “I don’t like to deal with hypotheticals.”
Meanwhile, state Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham said she fully supports the governor and Legislature being subject to the public records law.
“Since my first term in office, I have been a steady and successful champion of transparency on Beacon Hill throughout my tenure in the Senate,” she said in an email. “At the start of this term, I filed legislation (S.2107) to subject both the Governor and the Legislature to the Public Records Law, which I intend to refile next month.
“I am pleased that Governor-elect Healey supports the thrust of my bill and look forward to collaboratively advancing it through the legislative process.”
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, also supports opening the Legislature to the public records law.
“I believe the more transparency the better,” he said in an email. “ I applaud Governor-elect Healey for her openness toward ensuring that the Executive and Legislative branches be subject to public records law, just like our local boards and councils already are.
“There should be a consistent, reasonable standard across government and I have been outspoken in my support for removing this exemption during my time in the State Senate.”
State Rep. Steve Howitt, R-Seekonk, did not return an email requesting comment.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
