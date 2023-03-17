Watt, Janice
Janice Watt, food service director for Foxboro schools, is a big fan of Universal School Meals.

A pilot program in Massachusetts offering universal school meals would be extended through the end of the 2023-24 school year as part of a supplemental budget proposal filed Friday by Gov. Maura Healey.

The $734 million proposed spending plan includes $171 million for the state-funded school meals program.