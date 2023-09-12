NORTH ATTLEBORO — Gov. Maura Healey paid a visit to town Tuesday following a night of what she called “catastrophic flooding” and announced she will be seeking federal aid to help deal with damage across the state.

Also, Healey declared a state of emergency late Tuesday night for Bristol County, which includes the Attleboros and Worcester County. She said the declaration would “expedite our efforts to deliver relief to impacted communities and bolster our ability to access federal resources.”