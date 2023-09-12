NORTH ATTLEBORO — Gov. Maura Healey paid a visit to town Tuesday following a night of what she called “catastrophic flooding” and announced she will be seeking federal aid to help deal with damage across the state.
Also, Healey declared a state of emergency late Tuesday night for Bristol County, which includes the Attleboros and Worcester County. She said the declaration would “expedite our efforts to deliver relief to impacted communities and bolster our ability to access federal resources.”
North Attleboro was one of the hardest hit Massachusetts communities, with about 200 homes sustaining flood damage, local officials said. Firefighters and police handled about 145 emergency calls Monday night, including rescuing people from flooded vehicles and houses.
Healey stopped first at the North Attleboro police station before touring some of the most flooded sections of town, including the Fisher College property on Elm Street, which the town is considering acquiring for use as a senior center and regional food pantry.
“My heart goes out to residents and businesses affected,” Healey said.
Hit particularly were the downtown and the area of Sheldonville and Paine roads near Cumberland, where several vehicles were stuck and about a dozen homes were deluged with water.
Resident Kristine Bonneau, a nursing instructor, told Healey of her Paine Road home being flooded with 6 feet of water within about 20 minutes. She said she never had flooding before.
“It washed out the whole basement and garage,” Bonneau said, adding the water had since receded. “Everyone is trying to help out.”
“I’m so sorry,” Healey responded. “I can’t even imagine.”
The governor also thanked “first responders who worked so hard through the night,” including firefighters, police and DPW crews. Firefighters from many departments in the area pitched in to help North Attleboro.
Representatives of the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency who responded to North Attleboro Monday night were also present during the governor’s visit.
“A lot of progress has been made” to recover from the flooding, Healey said.
The parking lot outside the Fisher College building was flooded from the adjacent Ten Mile River, and ScribbleTime daycare, located in part of the building, was closed due to the storm.
Town Manager Michael Borg told Healey the town is working with area communities, including Attleboro and Plainville, and its state legislators to address flooding from the river.
“We’re going to keep pushing those buttons for help,” Borg said.
Healey also toured Old Post Road where an old culvert was undermined, closing the road, and homes were flooded.
The governor said her office had reached out earlier in the day to the Biden administration and the state’s congressional delegation to get federal financial assistance for Monday’s flooding.
“We’re going to continue pressing on all fronts,” Healey said.
There were reports of about 5 inches of rain in North Attleboro, but the Attleboro Water Department recorded a whopping 8 inches throughout the day, and several inches fell within a short span of time.
Climate change
The governor, wearing boots and jeans, painted a dire picture of global warming bringing more damaging weather events.
“These things we’ve never seen before,” Healey said. “We’re seeing them across the state and across the country. It’s just devastating.”
“We’re going to need it more and more,” the governor said of first responders handling weather disasters.
Along with various town officials, state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, accompanied the governor on her visit.
Healey also visited Leominster later Tuesday. The north-central Massachusetts city was also hit hard by Monday’s rains.
Rhode Island saw flooded locations as well, including Branch Avenue in Providence where stores were swamped.
More storms were in the forecast for Wednesday, and although it was still early, winds and flooding from Hurricane Lee were expected to affect Rhode Island, eastern Massachusetts, southeastern New Hampshire and central and coastal Maine during the weekend, forecasters said.